Hamas Lies, I Eat Eggs
Jerusalem Breakfast, Western Breakdown, and the Buffet That Obliterated the Apartheid Lie
Let’s get one thing straight before your quinoa-drenched conscience explodes:
Hamas lied. Again.
Like, “oops-we-accidentally-added-3,400-fake-dead-people” lied.
Including 1,080 imaginary dead kids. Because, sure.
And then—plot twist—they admit 72% of their dead are mili…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.