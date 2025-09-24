THE DEATH OF THE WEST — THE WEST HAD ITS FUNERAL THIS WEEK AND THE ENTIRE WORLD IS SCREWED

The coffin went into the ground this week and the pallbearers were Keir Starmer, Mark Carney, Anthony Albanese, and Portugal’s “we-still-exist” foreign minister. The choir was Hamas chanting victory songs. The eulogy was a press release about “peace” typed up by ci…