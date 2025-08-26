Hamas’s Journalists Just Won the Darwin Award
Oh, BREAK OUT THE TISSUES, CNN! Somebody cue the world’s smallest violin! The propaganda parade is in full swing: “Five journalists killed in Gaza! Press freedom is dead! Journalism under attack!”
Give me a break. These people weren’t journalists. They weren’t chasing truth. They were Hamas interns with tripods. They were propaganda delivery boys in flak…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.