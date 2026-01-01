Happy New Year, fools. While the champagne is still flat and the confetti hasn’t been swept up, New York is swearing in Zohran Mamdani—a man whose radical ideas and ideological sympathies belong to activist teach-ins and protest placards, not the executive chair of America’s most important city. This isn’t a rumor, it isn’t a smear, it’s on the record: a worldview hostile to markets, allergic to law and order, indulgent toward extremist narratives, and rooted in the fantasy that slogans can replace consequences. Today’s ceremony isn’t just an inauguration—it’s a declaration that New York’s ruling class has chosen ideology over reality, performance over responsibility, and moral vanity over public safety. Ring in the new year however you want—but don’t pretend this is normal.

We are living through the ceremonial phase of decline—the part where a civilization applauds itself while dismantling the load-bearing beams. A mayor sworn in underground, not because of logistics, but because symbolism has replaced seriousness. Optics over order. Theater over gravity. Everyone clapping, no one thinking.

This is how fools celebrate while standing on a trapdoor.

The political class keeps insisting this is progress. That history is a burden. That memory is toxic. That vigilance is immoral. They don’t say “forget 9/11,” they say “move on.” They don’t say “ignore reality,” they say “be compassionate.” Same result. Different wrapping paper.

This is not tolerance. This is abdication.

Every civilization that collapsed had this exact moment—the one where warnings were mocked, instincts were pathologized, and the people ringing the alarm were declared the real problem. The temperature rises slowly, so the crowd keeps smiling. “Relax,” they say. “You’re imagining things.” That sentence has mass graves in its resume.

The crematoria were not built overnight. They were preceded by editorials. By committees. By slogans. By very clever people explaining why concern was primitive and confidence was enlightened. History doesn’t start with monsters. It starts with bureaucrats and applause.

America was attacked by an ideology, not by weather. And instead of confronting that ideology honestly, the leadership class decided the real threat was clarity. They criminalized memory. They infantilized the public. They told a wounded nation that self-defense was vulgar and borders were offensive.

So now we get choreography instead of courage. We get pageantry instead of policy. We get leaders who speak fluently in slogans and freeze when confronted with consequences.

This is the Disneyland version of governance—bright colors, smiling mascots, and a strict rule against asking what’s behind the curtain. The citizens are treated like children. The media acts like daycare staff. And the adults in the room were fired for making people uncomfortable.

The most obscene lie of all is that this is inevitable. It isn’t. It’s chosen. Chosen by people who believe history is something that happens to others. Chosen by elites who think geography, culture, and ideology are imaginary. Chosen by a class so insulated from consequences that collapse looks theoretical to them.

A society that cannot name threats cannot defeat them.

A society that mocks strength will beg for it later.

A society that replaces truth with ritual will eventually worship its own downfall.

This is not hysteria. This is pattern recognition.

The applause will fade. The slogans will age badly. Reality will return without asking permission.

And when it does, no one will remember the ceremony.

They’ll remember the cost of pretending it didn’t matter.

History isn’t whispering.

It’s clearing its throat.