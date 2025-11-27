Get 20% off for 1 year

To my fellow Americans — yes, even you, the guy deep-frying a turkey next to a propane tank like a founding father of questionable decisions — and to all people worldwide who cherish liberty, tradition, and the right to eat carbs without government intervention: Happy Thanksgiving!

Today we pause to thank G-d, our families, and the magnificent bird who gave its life so we could spend the next three hours pretending we don’t know what “tryptophan” actually means.

Now, let’s address the giant tofu-shaped elephant in the room…

🍂 “Decolonize Thanksgiving”? Really?

Some people are calling to cancel Thanksgiving because it’s “colonial,” “problematic,” and “offensive to yams.” These are the same enlightened sages who think burning American flags is a form of yoga and that history began in 2016.

They gather in elite universities, using their phones made by oppressed factory workers, sipping designer lattes grown on land taken from indigenous Central Americans, wearing clothes sewn by someone who definitely didn’t get a lunch break — and shout:

👉 “DOWN WITH OPPRESSION! BUT LEAVE OUR WIFI ALONE!”

Their professors, sporting $80,000 degrees in “Post-Colonial Interpretive Basket Weaving,” tell us the Pilgrims were the source of all evil while conveniently ignoring that human civilization has literally always moved, conquered, fought, eaten, migrated, negotiated, and — shocking — shared meals.

In fact, the entire human story could be summed up as:

We moved here, we cooked something, someone got upset, and now we have traditions.

🦅 Thanksgiving is Beautiful Because It’s Human

Thanksgiving is about gratitude, faith, resilience, and bringing family together to argue politely until someone cries over cranberry sauce. It’s not a political rally. It’s not a colonial battle reenactment. It’s the one day we all admit we love America, love blessings, and love pie more than we love ideological warfare.

No one ever said, “Pass the stuffing and your anti-imperialist manifesto.”

🤡 Cancel Culture Wants Us Miserable

Cancel culture hates joy. It hates unity. It hates laughter, gratitude, hot gravy, and the look of pure victory when you get the perfect slice of pumpkin pie. Why? Because miserable people need company, and they’re trying to RSVP to your Thanksgiving table like they were invited.

But we’re not giving up our traditions.

We’re not giving up our blessings.

We’re not giving up Grandma’s sweet potato casserole, even though it has more marshmallows than nutritional molecules.

💥 This Thanksgiving, Choose Freedom

Raise your drumstick high like an American Excalibur.

Sing the national anthem if you want.

Say a prayer with your family.

Thank the Creator for what we have, not what Twitter thinks we should complain about.

And remember: Every time someone tries to “decolonize” Thanksgiving, somewhere an eagle sheds a single patriotic tear into a bottle of barbecue sauce.

🥧 Happy Thanksgiving!

To America.

To freedom.

To gratitude.

To faith.

To the turkey who gave his life so a family can fight over politics while pretending to love each other.

And to every freedom-loving person worldwide: Enjoy your blessings, defend your traditions, and NEVER let cancel culture take your stuffing.

🦃 God bless you. God bless America. And pass the mashed potatoes. 🇺🇸