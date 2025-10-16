Subscribe

Aliyah is not a straight line.

It’s a storm. A sacred, messy, unpredictable storm that tears through every illusion you ever had about comfort, control, or certainty.

You arrive with dreams, and you collide headfirst with reality — new systems, new languages, new bureaucracy, new noise. It’s dizzying. It’s exhilarating. It’s overwhelming.

And yet, somehow,…