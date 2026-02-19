Subscribe

I am writing this with my hands shaking, not from weakness but from the weight of what I know is coming.

I live on the firing line. Not as a slogan. Not as a talking point. I live where war is not hypothetical and where the cost is counted in neighbors, children, empty chairs, and funerals that never should have happened. I am scared. I am anxious. I am furious. And I am resolved in a way that strips the soul bare.

This war will be horrible. It will be brutal. There will be casualties, and that truth crushes me because the death of even one human being is an entire world destroyed. Judaism taught me that. Life taught me that. Every name lost is infinity erased. I do not celebrate this. I carry it like a wound that never closes.

And still I say this without flinching: Iran must be stopped.

Not tomorrow. Not after another round of “proposals.” Now.

I praise President Trump for understanding something too many leaders were too afraid to say out loud. That evil does not negotiate in good faith. That freedom has enemies. That Israel is not the problem, it is the front line. He understood that strength is not cruelty, it is mercy delayed until it is unavoidable. He moved embassies when others hid behind excuses. He named terror for what it was. He treated Israel like a sovereign ally, not a burden to be managed. He loved freedom enough to defend it when the cost was high.

That matters. It mattered to us. It still does.

But let me be clear about something deeper, something older than any office or election.

Mr. President, you are not ultimately in control.

The God of Israel is.

Kings rise and fall. Presidents act and hesitate. But history bends according to a will far greater than human ego. The God of Israel humbles empires and shatters tyrants. He hears the cries of His people even when the world tells us to wait quietly for our turn to die.

I believe there is a plan unfolding. I believe we are watching it happen in real time, even as it terrifies us. Faith does not erase fear. Faith exists alongside it. I am petrified. I am tense. I wake up with dread and go to sleep with resolve clenched in my jaw. Anyone who claims otherwise is lying.

And from that place, I say this.

Mr. President, I call on you to remove the Ayatollah from power.

End this regime. Tear it out by the root. Restore a future where Iran is no longer a theocratic death cult exporting terror and hatred, but a nation freed from its captors. Restore the Shah. Restore sanity. Restore dignity to a people who have been held hostage by clerics who worship death and dream of Jewish annihilation.

The alternative is far worse. Nuclear blackmail. Regional collapse. A genocidal regime protected by the most dangerous weapon ever created. If that future arrives, the bloodshed will make today’s fear look merciful by comparison.

I am angry because I know what delay costs.

I am emotional because I know who pays the price.

I am fanatical about survival because Jewish history gave me no other choice.

We do not seek war. We endure it when forced. We do not worship death. We fight so our children can live. We believe God protects His people, not by shielding us from pain, but by commanding us to act when survival is on the line.

I live here.

I hear the threats.

I see the missiles.

I feel the clock ticking.

So yes, I praise strength. I praise clarity. I praise leadership that understands that sometimes the most moral act is to stop evil before it finishes loading the gun.

May God guide the hand that must act.

May He protect the innocent.

May He judge the wicked.

And may His people endure, as we always have, shaken, scarred, faithful, and unbroken.

Am Yisrael Chai.