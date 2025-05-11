HERZL HEARD G-D SCREAM. AND NOW WE ROAR BACK.
Let me be clear:
This is not history.
This is not analysis.
This is not a polite conversation over coffee in Tel Aviv or New York.
This is G-d grabbing the Jewish soul by the throat and yelling:
WAKE UP. RISE UP. COME HOME.
It began in Paris. 1895.
Captain Alfred Dreyfus — a loyal Jew, a proud Frenchman — stood in a courtroom accused of treason. The only “evid…
