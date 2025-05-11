Let me be clear:

This is not history.

This is not analysis.

This is not a polite conversation over coffee in Tel Aviv or New York.

This is G-d grabbing the Jewish soul by the throat and yelling:

WAKE UP. RISE UP. COME HOME.

It began in Paris. 1895.

Captain Alfred Dreyfus — a loyal Jew, a proud Frenchman — stood in a courtroom accused of treason. The only “evid…