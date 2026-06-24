There are places in Israel that inspire you.

There are places in Israel that move you.

And then there are places that remind you why the Zionist dream succeeded.

Herzliya is one of those places.

Named after Theodor Herzl, the father of modern political Zionism, Herzliya is not merely another coastal city along the Mediterranean. It is living proof that vision, determination, and faith can transform sand dunes into one of the most prosperous and beautiful cities in the Jewish world.

This week, my wife and I spent several days exploring Herzliya, and by the time we left, I found myself thinking less about the city itself and more about the extraordinary story it represents.

A century ago, this area was largely empty coastal land. Jewish pioneers arrived in 1924 with little more than conviction and a dream. They believed the Jewish people could once again build a thriving homeland in their ancestral land.

Today, Herzliya stands as one of Israel’s greatest success stories.

I suspect Herzl would be smiling.

Waking Up to the Mediterranean

We stayed at the Daniel Hotel, perched directly above the Mediterranean Sea.

Our room overlooked both the pool and the endless blue waters stretching toward the horizon. Every morning began with the sound of waves and a view that seemed almost too beautiful to be real.

The Mediterranean has a way of slowing time.

The sea sparkled beneath the summer sun. Palm trees swayed in the breeze. Families walked the promenade while surfers chased the morning waves. From our balcony, it felt less like a hotel stay and more like a front-row seat to one of the most beautiful coastlines in the Middle East.

One of the things that impressed me most was the direct access to the beach. A path from the hotel leads straight down to the shoreline where visitors are greeted by wide, clean beaches and warm Mediterranean waters.

The beaches were spotless.

The water was warm.

The atmosphere was peaceful.

Standing there, looking out across the sea, it was impossible not to appreciate the blessing of living in a Jewish state on the shores of the Mediterranean.

For two thousand years, Jews dreamed of returning home.

Today, Jewish children splash in the waters of Herzliya while speaking Hebrew.

That alone is remarkable.

A Hotel Worth the Stay

The Daniel Hotel exceeded expectations.

The dinner buffet was genuinely excellent. Hotel buffets can sometimes feel like a contest to see how many mediocre dishes can fit onto a single serving station. Thankfully, this was not one of those experiences.

The selection was plentiful, the food was fresh, and the quality was noticeably better than what many hotel buffets offer.

Evenings overlooking the Mediterranean while enjoying dinner became one of the highlights of the trip.

Breakfast was also very good. While I would still give the edge to the legendary breakfast at Jerusalem’s Orient Hotel, the Daniel delivered a strong Israeli breakfast experience with fresh salads, cheeses, pastries, eggs, fruits, and enough variety to satisfy everyone in the family.

The pool area was another pleasant surprise. Clean, spacious, and overlooking the sea, it became a favorite gathering place for our children.

The entire experience felt relaxed, welcoming, and distinctly Israeli.

Walking Through 3,000 Years of History

One of Herzliya’s greatest treasures sits just north of the city.

Apollonia National Park rises dramatically above the Mediterranean on rugged cliffs overlooking the sea. The ancient fortress has witnessed centuries of history.

Phoenicians.

Romans.

Byzantines.

Crusaders.

Muslims.

Empires rose and fell here.

Standing among the ancient stones while gazing out over the Mediterranean creates one of those uniquely Israeli moments where history suddenly feels alive.

You are not looking at a museum display.

You are standing where history actually happened.

Civilizations came and went.

The Jewish people endured.

And today, the descendants of those ancient dreamers have returned to rebuild their homeland.

The City Herzl Dreamed About

Theodor Herzl never saw the State of Israel.

He never saw Hebrew become a living language once again.

He never witnessed Israeli children running freely through Jewish cities.

He never saw Israeli technology shaping the world.

Yet somehow he saw all of it.

When Herzl wrote, “If you will it, it is no dream,” he was describing places like Herzliya decades before they existed.

Every neighborhood.

Every school.

Every family.

Every business.

Every Israeli flag flying proudly above the city.

Together they form a living monument to Zionism.

Not the caricature of Zionism that critics invent.

The real thing.

The return of an ancient people to their ancient homeland.

The rebuilding of a nation.

The restoration of Jewish sovereignty.

Israel’s Innovation Coast

What makes Herzliya truly unique is that it celebrates both Israel’s past and its future.

Within minutes of ancient Crusader ruins, you will find some of the world’s most advanced technology companies.

Microsoft.

Apple.

Amazon.

NVIDIA.

Check Point.

PayPal.

Palo Alto Networks.

Hundreds of startups and entrepreneurs are building the future from offices overlooking the same Mediterranean coastline that has witnessed thousands of years of history.

This is why entrepreneurs should seriously consider Herzliya.

The city offers something extraordinarily rare.

World-class innovation.

World-class talent.

World-class quality of life.

You can meet investors in the morning, build a company in the afternoon, and watch the sunset over the Mediterranean in the evening.

Very few places on earth can offer that combination.

More Than a Vacation Destination

Many visitors come to Herzliya for the beaches.

Others come for the luxury hotels.

Some come for the marina.

Others come for business.

But what makes Herzliya special is what all those things represent.

This city embodies the success of modern Israel.

It demonstrates what happens when freedom, education, innovation, and determination are allowed to flourish.

It proves that Zionism was not merely a political movement.

It was one of the most successful national restoration projects in human history.

Why You Should Visit

Come for the Mediterranean.

Come for the clean beaches.

Come for the warm water.

Come for the history.

Come for the food.

Come for the innovation.

Come for the spectacular sunsets.

But stay long enough to appreciate what Herzliya truly represents.

This city is a reminder that dreams matter.

That vision matters.

That courage matters.

A century ago there was little here beyond sand and possibility.

Today there is a thriving city filled with families, entrepreneurs, students, dreamers, and innovators.

As I stood on the balcony of the Daniel Hotel watching the sun sink into the Mediterranean, I found myself thinking about Herzl.

He never got to see Herzliya.

Yet in many ways, Herzliya is exactly what he saw.

A free Jewish people.

In a sovereign Jewish homeland.

Building, creating, innovating, and thriving.

Not merely surviving history.

Writing it.