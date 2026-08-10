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Howard Chernofsky's avatar
Howard Chernofsky
3h

I say fuk all those bastards! May their humiliation and defeat be total and devastating!

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דָּוִד יוֹסֵף's avatar
דָּוִד יוֹסֵף
2h

Israel exists, and the debate stops there. I stand with Israel and always have and always will no matter what.

Glory to Hashem 🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱

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