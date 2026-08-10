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Hey, bastards.

Yes, you. The emperors, dictators, diplomats, editorial boards, campus prophets and professional mourners who spent centuries loving Jews most when they were dead, defenseless or safely trapped behind glass in a museum.

Bad news.

The museum exhibit has an air force.

For two thousand years, the arrangement worked beautifully. Admire Jewish intelligence. Borrow Jewish discoveries. Quote Jewish philosophers. Hire the Jewish doctor. Applaud the Jewish violinist. Award the Jewish scientist a Nobel Prize. Then steal his house, burn his synagogue and commission a tasteful memorial after everyone is dead.

Humanity adored Jews in the past tense.

Then came Israel.

The Jews did the unforgivable. They survived without waiting for permission.

They built a tiny, loud, caffeinated country on the eastern Mediterranean, surrounded it with enemies, filled it with refugees and somehow turned the whole impossible mess into a technological superpower with traffic jams.

Israel is a startup incubator inside a bomb shelter. It is a postage stamp with fighter jets. It is a country where an archaeologist can trip over a lost kingdom during lunch, the barista probably served in military intelligence and the grandmother giving you directions has survived three wars but remains far more concerned that you forgot your sweater.

The world wanted Jewish tragedy in black and white.

Israel arrived in full color, yelling into three phones and reversing a tank into history’s no-parking zone.

Hebrew was supposed to remain a sacred language preserved in ancient books. Israelis turned it into the language of tax forms, love songs, road rage, television comedy and furious arguments over the correct price of tomatoes.

Salt water? Drink it.

Desert? Farm it.

Missiles? Intercept them.

Lost? Open Waze.

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Computer hacked? An Israeli cybersecurity company probably noticed before you did.

Every Israeli startup sounds like three exhausted reservists, one laptop and an espresso machine informing the laws of physics that they have until Sunday to cooperate.

Tel Aviv writes software beside the Mediterranean. Haifa builds technology on a mountain. The Negev turns sunlight and seawater into infrastructure. Jerusalem argues with eternity before breakfast and still finds time to complain about parking.

Then there is the atomic elephant sitting quietly in the Negev wearing sunglasses.

Does Israel possess nuclear weapons?

Officially, Israel neither confirms nor denies anything. Israel merely looks toward Dimona, adjusts its collar and asks whether you enjoyed the weather.

Unofficially, the silence is so loud that every genocidal regime in the region can hear it through reinforced concrete.

Israel’s nuclear policy is a locked steel door with no label, no guided tour and absolutely no souvenir shop.

Nobody knows exactly what is behind it.

Nobody sane wants to kick it.

That is not a fantasy about incinerating cities. Nuclear war is not glorious, funny or macho. Anyone drooling over mushroom clouds needs psychiatric treatment, not political power.

Deterrence exists so the weapon never gets used.

The message is brutally simple. There will never be another industrialized slaughter of Jews while the world watches, issues statements and promises to establish a committee.

History already ran that experiment.

The results were six million dead and a continent suddenly unable to remember who lived in all those empty houses.

No sequel.

No reboot.

No commemorative speech delivered by the bastards who arrived after the killing stopped.

Hey, bastards, the Jews have their own emergency exit now.

Naturally, the world is outraged.

Former empires with museums stuffed full of other people’s property demand that Israel produce its original paperwork.

Countries created through conquest call Zionism colonialism.

Governments that drew Middle Eastern borders with rulers, hangovers and absolutely no knowledge of the neighborhoods involved now lecture Israel about geography.

Dictatorships discover human rights roughly thirty seconds after Israel responds to rockets.

Internet revolutionaries locate their anti-Israel demonstrations using Waze, protect their group chats with Israeli cybersecurity and then congratulate themselves for dismantling Zionism before ordering lunch.

The United Nations creates another commission. Europe clears its throat. A celebrity posts a watermelon. A university lecturer compares everything to apartheid while standing beneath an air conditioner invented by capitalism and maintained by an underpaid graduate student.

Israel continues existing.

It is almost rude.

Is this arrogant?

Absolutely.

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After centuries of being assigned the role of corpse, a little swagger is not a personality disorder. It is physical therapy.

Jewish sovereignty sounds aggressive only to people who became comfortable with Jewish weakness.

There is an enormous difference between claiming superiority and declaring that nobody gets to butcher you again. Israel is not saying Jews are worth more than anyone else.

Israel is saying Jewish blood is no longer cheap.

That single sentence has caused half the international community to develop a rash.

Hey, bastards.

Here is the latest casualty report.

Your fantasy of Jewish disappearance is dead.

The Jews came home. They revived their language. They rebuilt Jerusalem. They planted vineyards in the Judean hills, universities along the coast and research centers where malaria-infested swamps and empty sand once stood.

They built hospitals, yeshivot, satellites, orchards, nightclubs, desalination plants, missile-defense systems and a national personality best described as “What do you mean it cannot be done? Move.”

The world may continue screaming.

It has had centuries of practice.

It can take its double standards, laminate them, convene an emergency conference about them and file them beside every other worthless promise ever made to the Jewish people.

The final message is not “go rot in hell.”

That would be emotional.

The real message is administrative.

Complaint received.

Demand rejected.

Jewish sovereignty remains operational.

Israel is still here. Still loud. Still defended. Still inventing. Still arguing. Still building. Still turning ancient nightmares into tomorrow morning’s business plan.

Your permission was not required in 1948.

It is not required now.

Deal with it.

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