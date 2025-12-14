Subscribe

Let’s drop the polite fiction and say this out loud: the United Nations just passed a resolution that, in moral terms, is indistinguishable from demanding that Jews in 1944 “coordinate humanitarian efforts” with the Nazi Party. Same energy. Same moral bankruptcy. Same blue-and-white stationery covering up rot, cowardice, and complicity.

Read it slowly so it sinks in. 139 countries—a global flash mob of dictatorships, petro-states, kleptocracies, and “neutral” cowards—voted to demand that Israel cooperate with UNRWA, an organization whose employees were literally involved in the October 7 massacre, including kidnapping the body of a murdered Israeli. Not accused. Not alleged. Confirmed. Documented. Investigated. Exposed. And yet the UN’s response is not shame, not reform, not dismantling—but a smug parliamentary slap demanding Israel comply.

This isn’t diplomacy. This is gaslighting with a gavel.

Imagine the headline in another era:

“League of Nations Passes Resolution Demanding Jews Coordinate With SS Welfare Division.”

Absurd? Grotesque? Offensive? Congratulations—you now understand exactly how insane this vote is.

UNRWA is not a humanitarian agency with a few bad apples. It is a warehouse of bad apples with a humanitarian logo taped on the door. Schools staffed by Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives. Employees who crossed from “aid worker” to “terrorist” without even changing uniforms. Legal briefs—backed by the UN itself—arguing that participants in mass murder should enjoy immunity because of their UN badges. This is not neutrality. This is institutionalized moral psychosis.

And what does the UN do when this is exposed? Do they shut it down? Clean house? Fire leadership? Call the families of victims and apologize?

Nope. They hold a vote. They scold Israel. They wag their finger. They pass a resolution.

Because in the upside-down universe of Turtle Bay, the Jew defending himself is always the problem, and the institution that keeps getting caught laundering terror is always the victim.

Danny Danon was right: UNRWA should hand over the keys and go home. But the UN doesn’t want keys—they want leverage. They want Israel kneeling, cooperating, legitimizing an agency soaked in blood while pretending this is about “humanitarian access.” It’s not. It’s about control, narrative, and the UN’s obsessive need to put Israel on trial—again, forever, and uniquely.

Let’s be clear: no other country on Earth would be asked to cooperate with an organization whose employees participated in the murder of its civilians. The United States wouldn’t. France wouldn’t. Britain wouldn’t. India wouldn’t. But Israel is expected to smile, sign forms, and “coordinate.”

Why? Because the UN has a long, proud tradition of moral cowardice dressed up as process. Because antisemitism at the UN doesn’t wear jackboots—it wears lanyards. Because blue helmets have become the fig leaf for blue-ribbon hypocrisy.

This vote didn’t isolate Israel. It exposed the UN.

It told the world that mass murder is forgivable, as long as the victim is Jewish.

That terror is negotiable, as long as the target is Israel.

That morality is optional, as long as you can get to 139 votes.

Israel does not need to cooperate with this farce. Israel needs to defy it, expose it, and treat it with the contempt it has earned. History is watching, and once again, the UN has chosen the wrong side—loudly, proudly, and by overwhelming majority.

And one day, just like every other morally bankrupt international circus that enabled evil while pretending to manage it, this will be studied, dissected, and condemned.

Until then, Israel stands.

And the UN can keep voting itself into disgrace.

