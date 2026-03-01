Subscribe

Yesterday I was in a bomb shelter.

Let me repeat that slowly for the comfortable experts, commentators, influencers, and professional moral philosophers watching this war unfold between brunch reservations.

I was in a bomb shelter.

Not metaphorically. Not emotionally. Physically underground with my wife, my four children, and my daughter’s friend who came to Israel on a high school program expecting history tours and sunsets over Jerusalem and instead got a live demonstration of what it feels like when a regime openly committed to Jewish annihilation starts firing back.

Sirens do not sound like they do in movies.

They rip through your nervous system. Your body moves before thought exists. You grab children. Count heads. Run. You don’t even remember closing the shelter door. Suddenly the world becomes concrete walls, stale air, phones lighting up with missile alerts, and silence so heavy it feels violent.

Then you wait.

You wait to learn whether the boom you hear means interception or impact.

My children looked at me like fathers possess control over gravity, geopolitics, and ballistic trajectories. I smiled because that’s the job. Inside, fear was detonating. Real fear. The ancient parental terror every Jewish generation knows too well.

Outside, Iran was retaliating after coordinated Israeli and American strikes hit the regime that has funded terror across the Middle East while promising, repeatedly and proudly, to erase Israel from the map. U.S. bases targeted. Missiles launched. Regional war unfolding in real time.

And I’m sitting underground handing out snacks like this is a delayed flight instead of existential reality.

This is Israel.

Your child asks if school is canceled tomorrow while enemies calculate how to kill civilians more efficiently.

Our crime?

Being Jewish in a Jewish land.

That alone earns missiles.

And here is where history becomes almost unbearable in its symmetry.

It is Purim week.

Two and a half thousand years ago, in ancient Persia, a genocidal decree was issued against the Jews. Bureaucratically approved extermination. Haman planned it carefully. Civilization nodded along. The Jews were powerless.

Until everything reversed.

Esther rose at precisely the right moment. Mordechai refused submission. Power shifted behind palace doors. What looked inevitable collapsed overnight. God’s name never appears openly in the Megillah, yet His hand moves through every turning point.

Hidden miracles.

Divine timing disguised as politics.

Now look at today.

Modern Persia again threatens Jewish destruction. And during the very week Jews celebrate survival from Persia, the machinery of that same murderous ideology suffers devastating blows in opening strikes that many Israelis experienced not merely as strategy but as something bordering on miraculous interruption.

History whispering again.

You can call it coincidence if faith makes you uncomfortable.

But sitting in a bomb shelter with interceptions lighting the sky above your children, coincidence feels intellectually lazy.

Some see echoes of Mordechai operating quietly in corridors of power. Figures like Jared Kushner, deeply involved for years in reshaping Middle East alliances and strengthening Israel’s strategic standing, placed improbably close to decisions that altered regional reality. Some see Ivanka Trump standing publicly and unapologetically with Jewish identity inside the highest levels of global leadership.

History rarely announces its protagonists in advance.

Purim teaches that salvation often arrives through people positioned exactly where they must be when history turns.

But let me be brutally honest.

Miracles do not cancel terror.

I watched my children try to sleep fully dressed because they know another siren may come. I felt rage boiling so intensely it frightened me. Rage at a world where Jewish survival still requires shelters. Rage at distant politicians condemning defensive action while families like mine measure life in seconds to safety.

Fear here is physical.

It crawls into your lungs. It rewrites your instincts. You stare at your children longer than normal because some prehistoric part of your brain whispers protect them now.

And yet something refuses to break.

Faith rises louder than fear.

Because this is not 1938.

We are not helpless Jews waiting for rescue. We are sovereign. Armed. Defended. United with allies. Protected by soldiers, technology, and a belief older than every empire that ever tried to destroy us.

The God of Israel never forgets.

Pharaoh learned it. Rome learned it. Nazis learned it. Terror regimes eventually learn it too.

So to those still hiding in bunkers in Tehran dreaming about Jewish death, understand something written across three thousand years of failed hatred: your timelines operate on politics.

Ours operates on covenant.

Yesterday I sat underground holding my children while war began.

I was afraid. Angry. Laughing hysterically at the absurdity of arguing over snacks during missile alerts because Israelis survive apocalypse with sarcasm and stubborn faith.

And somehow, impossibly, we are still here.

God bless the United States.

May God bless the State of Israel.

And may the same unseen hand that overturned Persia once before remind the world again that Jewish survival is not luck.

It is destiny.

