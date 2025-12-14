Voice of Zion

Marten Touw
2h

Aussie here. I apologise. Note however, that we're not all appeasers, it's just the politics in this time and place. That is no excuse for the deplorable situation our current government has placed Australian Jews in. I believe the majority of Australians would back Australian Jews to the hilt but the craven government of the day is Moslem vote buying by neglect. Sorry.

Dawn
4h

Dear brothers and sisters you must know this won’t stop- you MUST go to Israel 🇮🇱 where you will be welcomed and wanted!!! If you don’t know how contact IFCJ - they’re fantastic people who will help you and love you 🇮🇱🇺🇸👍✝️❤️☮️🙏🙏🙏🙏👍👍🇮🇱🇮🇱

