Subscribe

To My Australian Jewish Brothers and Sisters,

Bondi Beach should have shattered the last illusion.

Jews were murdered. In broad daylight. In Australia. Names erased. Families broken. Blood on sand that was supposed to symbolize safety, freedom, normal life. And still—still—there are voices telling you to wait, to stay calm, to trust the same institutions that failed to protect Jewish life when it mattered most.

How many more Jews must die before denial ends?

Do not insult the dead by calling this an “isolated incident.” That is the language of surrender. Bondi Beach was not random—it was inevitable. It is what happens when a society anesthetizes itself with appeasement, excuses hatred as “context,” and treats Jewish blood as an acceptable price for social harmony.

Ask yourselves—brutally, honestly:

How can you stand still while your fellow Jews are murdered?

How can you raise Jewish children under governments that hesitate, equivocate, and apologize after the funerals?

How can you keep pretending this is not about you?

History is screaming, and we are pretending not to hear it.

Every exile ends the same way: first the warning signs, then the rationalizations, then the funerals. We have buried Jews before who said, “Australia is different.” So said Germany. So said France. So said South Africa. So said every place Jews ever felt “comfortable” right up until the moment they weren’t.

Subscribe

This is not politics.

This is not ideology.

This is pikuach nefesh—the obligation to save life.

Jewish law does not allow waiting when danger is clear. Delay is not prudence. Delay is negligence. Delay kills.

Israel is not perfect—but it is real. It is a sovereign Jewish state that does not beg for permission to defend Jews. A country built by a people who learned, at unbearable cost, that Jewish survival outsourced to others is a death sentence.

In Israel, Jewish life is not an apology.

Jewish identity is not a liability.

Jewish security is not conditional.

Israel is a modern miracle forged under fire: a global leader in technology, medicine, agriculture, defense, innovation, and culture. A place where Jewish children grow up knowing the state exists for them, not in spite of them. Where danger is faced openly, not buried under slogans and press releases.

Contrast that with life under governments that issue condolences instead of protection. That negotiate with moral rot. That trade Jewish safety for social quiet.

Bondi Beach was the question.

Your response is the answer.

Do not wait for the next headline.

Do not wait for the next memorial.

Do not wait until leaving becomes escape instead of choice.

Subscribe

Leave now.

Not later.

Now.

Not out of fear—but out of clarity.

Not as refugees—but as Jews returning home.

Not because Israel is easy—but because Israel is honest.

Come where Jewish life is defended by Jewish power.

Come where Jewish history is written by Jews.

Come where your children will never be told their safety is negotiable.

We are not prophets of doom.

We are witnesses of reality.

Choose life.

Choose dignity.

Choose Israel.

Am Yisrael Chai.

Subscribe