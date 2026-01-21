Subscribe

There once was a little old agency

Who lived in a house made of paper, excuses, and laminated badges.

And every day the neighbors said, “Are you sure that house isn’t sitting on tunnels, weapons, and a printing press for nonsense?”

And the little old agency said, “Don’t be silly, that’s just humanitarian rebar.”

Enter Israel, playing the role of the Big Bad Wolf, except instead of huffing and puffing, it brought paperwork, court orders, and a bulldozer that has absolutely seen things.

Huff.

Puff.

And down went the House of Eternal Immunity.

Cue the shrieking.

You’d think someone had demolished the Library of Alexandria again, judging by the international reaction. Headlines screamed like Victorian fainting couches. Diplomats clutched pearls they don’t personally own. Statements were issued at speeds usually reserved for condemning Israel and ignoring literally everything else.

But let’s slow down and enjoy the fairy tale properly.

This wasn’t the house of brick. Brick requires structural integrity and truth.

This wasn’t the house of sticks. Sticks at least come from real trees.

This was the house of vibes. The house of laminated UN logos taped over rot. The house built on “trust us” and “how dare you ask.”

And here’s the punchline nobody wants to tell at the cocktail parties in Brussels.

If your headquarters needs to be “demolished” because it has become a monument to abuse, corruption, and outright collaboration with people who think murder is a form of community organizing, that’s not an attack on humanitarianism. That’s pest control.

The old nursery rhyme never prepared us for this part.

The little old agency cries, “You can’t do that, I have immunity!”

And the wolf replies, “You had immunity. Then you used it like a punch card at a terrorism-adjacent coffee shop.”

Let’s be honest. The building didn’t fall because Israel is mean.

It fell because the entire structure of moral blackmail finally collapsed under its own weight.

For decades, this place operated like a clown car with diplomatic plates. You weren’t allowed to look inside. You weren’t allowed to ask questions. And if you did, someone yelled “international law” the way toddlers yell “mine.”

And now suddenly, when the walls come down, we’re supposed to pretend this was a neutral nursery, not a warehouse of ideological junk.

The fox didn’t blow down the house because it hated pigs.

The fox blew down the house because it was tired of pretending straw was concrete.

Here’s the part that really fries the circuits of the outrage industry.

Israel didn’t demolish hope.

It demolished a symbol.

A symbol of how long the world is willing to fund failure as long as it comes with a logo and a press release.

If you’re shocked that Israel finally treated a UN compound like real estate instead of a sacred cow, congratulations. You’ve just discovered sovereignty.

And let’s appreciate the elegance of it.

No dramatic speeches.

No tanks rolling in for cinematic effect.

Just the quiet sound of a bulldozer doing what the international community refused to do for decades: clean up a mess.

Somewhere, the little old lady is still whispering, “Who could have done this?”

And the answer is standing right there, holding a permit, wearing steel-toed boots, and muttering, “Enough already.”

Moral of the story?

If you build your house on denial, lies, and moral extortion, don’t be surprised when reality shows up with heavy machinery.

And no, this isn’t the end of humanitarian aid.

It’s just the end of pretending this particular house was ever built for it.

