Land Back—unless the land is Judea. Believe women—unless they speak Hebrew. Never Again—unless the Jews actually mean it.

Subscribe

I am writing from Efrat, in the hills of Judea, where the limestone glows gold at sunset and every archaeological excavation causes another nervous breakdown in a Western humanities department.

Another Hebrew inscription.

Another Jewish coin.

Another ritual bath.

Another stubborn fragment of reality refusing to identify as Palestinian.

History has become a hostile work environment for the modern Left.

Children speak Hebrew here. Jews plant vineyards here. Ancient terraces climb the hills. Jerusalem sits just up the road, still refusing to relocate despite several strongly worded resolutions.

This is where Abraham walked, David ruled, prophets thundered, Maccabees revolted, Romans slaughtered, Jews prayed, and Jewish children have now returned to complain that the Wi-Fi is slow.

That last part is what victory looks like.

The Left looks at this astonishing national resurrection—the scattered remnants of an indigenous people returning from Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East—and screams:

“Colonialism!”

Colonialism usually involves a mother country.

Which one was ours?

Poland, where Jews were massacred?

Iraq, which stripped Jews of citizenship and property?

Yemen, where Jews lived under humiliating restrictions?

Morocco? Russia? Ethiopia? Germany?

The Jewish people returned from dozens of countries to one land because those countries were exile.

Jerusalem was the mother country.

But the Left has developed a political philosophy capable of looking at a Jew standing in Judea and asking:

“What are you doing on Palestinian land?”

Judea.

Jew.

The clue is inside the word.

Calling Jews colonizers in Judea is such an extraordinary act of intellectual gymnastics that it should be performed in sequins beneath a circus tent.

Subscribe

The World Did Not Go Mad. It Went to Graduate School.

Ordinary madness is disorganized.

This madness has credentials.

It has a diversity office, an academic journal, a podcast, a tote bag, and a reusable water bottle covered in stickers supporting movements that would imprison the person carrying it.

It arrives wearing a lanyard and asks everyone to “hold space” while it explains why kidnapping a Jewish toddler requires historical context.

It was approved by Legal.

It passed through Human Resources.

It received funding from the Department of Applied Moral Bankruptcy.

And it was unveiled at a conference called “Centering the Lived Experience of Contextualized Massacre.”

The Western world spent centuries learning several supposedly universal lessons:

Slavery is evil.

Women are citizens.

Racial discrimination is wrong.

Rape is not resistance.

Religious minorities should be protected.

Indigenous peoples have ancestral rights.

Mass murder cannot be justified by political grievances.

These ideas were purchased with blood.

Abolitionists fought slavery. Suffragettes fought for the vote. Black Americans marched against segregation, violence, and political exclusion. Women exposed sexual predators through #MeToo. Gay people fought governments that treated their existence as criminal.

The victories mattered because the principles were meant to apply to everyone.

Then Jews tried to use them.

The cashier examined the coupon.

“Sorry. Terms and conditions apply.”

Apparently, every Western moral slogan contains microscopic print:

Void where the victim is Jewish.

The Left’s New Ten Commandments

The modern Left has produced a revised moral code:

Land Back!

Unless the land is Israel.

Believe women!

Unless the women speak Hebrew.

Silence is violence!

Unless Jews are screaming.

No human being is illegal!

Except a Jew living in Judea.

Celebrate indigenous survival!

Unless the indigenous people survived long enough to obtain an air force.

Protect minorities!

Unless the minority refuses to remain powerless.

Words are violence!

Unless the words are “Globalize the Intifada.”

Then words become vibrant protest poetry requiring several pages of contextual interpretation.

Diversity is our strength!

Unless a Zionist enters the room.

Then diversity becomes a closed event.

Never Again!

Unless the Jews attempt to enforce it themselves.

Then it is “disproportionate.”

The Left has not abandoned its values.

It has installed a Jewish exception into every one of them.

Subscribe

The Great Left-Wing Mathematical Error

The Left’s entire moral calculator rests on one childish equation:

Weak equals good.

Strong equals evil.

Fewer weapons equals righteous.

More weapons equals guilty.

This is not morality. It is spectator sports for people who think history began when they downloaded TikTok.

Being weaker does not make a movement just.

ISIS was weaker than the international coalition that defeated it.

Nazi Germany was weaker in 1945 than the Allied armies surrounding it.

A bank robber surrounded by twenty police officers is the underdog. He is not therefore Rosa Parks.

Power differences do not determine right and wrong.

Behavior does.

Intentions do.

Choices do.

Yet the Left treats Palestinian violence like weather.

Rockets “erupt.”

Terrorism “happens.”

Hostages somehow “find themselves” in Gaza.

Hamas is described as though it were a regional thunderstorm rather than an organization whose leaders planned, funded, armed, and ordered atrocities.

Israel alone is granted agency, which means Israel alone can be guilty.

The Palestinians are treated like children, wind patterns, or furniture—anything except adults responsible for political decisions.

This is not respect.

It is the racism of low expectations dressed in a keffiyeh.

If Palestinians possess national agency, they also possess national responsibility.

You do not get to demand independence while claiming permanent exemption from the consequences of your choices.

October 7 and the Speed of Left-Wing Moral Collapse

On Simchat Torah, October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorists invaded southern Israel.

They attacked families in their homes.

They slaughtered young people at a music festival.

They murdered approximately 1,200 human beings.

They kidnapped more than 250 people and dragged them into Gaza.

Before Israeli authorities had identified many of the bodies, Western activists had identified the real criminal:

Israel.

Harvard student groups declared Israel entirely responsible for the violence.

Rallies began while parents were still repeatedly calling the phones of missing children.

A Chicago Black Lives Matter chapter briefly posted the silhouette of a paraglider—the method used by terrorists descending upon the Nova festival.

It later announced that it was not proud of the post.

Thank God.

Without that clarification, people might have mistaken the celebratory terrorist graphic for a celebratory terrorist graphic.

Apparently, resistance now includes hang-gliding into a music festival and murdering people dancing before breakfast.

A massacre does not become liberation because a sociology department adds footnotes.

A terrorist does not become Che Guevara because an American student wears his politics as a Halloween costume.

And a Jewish corpse does not become less dead because the murderer has better branding.

Subscribe

#MeToo—But First, What Is the Victim’s Nationality?

The feminist movement taught the world that allegations of sexual violence must be taken seriously.

Correct.

Evidence matters. Investigations matter. Truth matters. Every unverified wartime claim should not be accepted blindly.

But the standard cannot change according to the victim’s politics.

Evidence eventually established reasonable grounds to believe rape and gang rape occurred during the October 7 attacks and that hostages suffered sexual violence.

Yet activists began denying the crimes almost immediately.

Israeli women apparently required eyewitnesses, forensic evidence, video evidence, a handwritten confession from the attacker, and a notarized certificate from the Ministry of Intersectional Approval.

UN Women took fifty-five days to unequivocally condemn the Hamas attacks and acknowledge reports of gender-based atrocities.

Fifty-five days.

The international organization responsible for women apparently needed nearly eight weeks to determine whether Jews possessed vaginas.

The slogan was quietly revised:

Believe all women.

Except Israeli women.

Except Jewish women.

Except women whose suffering embarrasses the revolution.

Rape does not become resistance because the rapist screams “occupation.”

Kidnapping does not become liberation because the hostage has Jewish grandparents.

Burning a family does not become decolonization because someone later explains it on Instagram using pastel-colored slides.

Your keffiyeh is not an invisibility cloak for rape.

Subscribe

Welcome to Universal Human Rights Customer Service

Imagine a Jew calling the Universal Human Rights helpline.

“Thank you for calling. Your estimated waiting time is two thousand years.”

“I have been attacked.”

“Please identify your attacker. Press one for a neo-Nazi. Press two for an Islamist terrorist.”

“Two.”

“Please remain on the line while we determine whether your murder was an authentic expression of resistance.”

The Jewish application for protected-minority status is endlessly complicated.

Race? Jewish.

Too white.

Grandparents’ origin? Baghdad.

Too Middle Eastern.

Current country? Israel.

Too indigenous.

Previous country? Poland.

Go back to Israel.

Returned to Israel?

Colonizer.

Congratulations. You have achieved Schrödinger’s ethnicity: white enough to be blamed, foreign enough to be expelled, indigenous nowhere, and somehow secretly controlling the weather.

Antisemitism is magnificently flexible.

To the fascist, Jews were racially foreign.

To the communist, Jews were bourgeois capitalists.

To the nationalist, Jews were rootless cosmopolitans.

To the anti-nationalist, Jews are excessively attached to a nation.

To the far Right, Jews are importing foreigners to destroy Western civilization.

To the far Left, Jews are Western foreigners who must leave the Middle East.

Antisemitism is not an ideology.

It is Google Maps.

Wherever your politics begins, it can always calculate a route to the Jew.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion—Except Israel

DEI promised to recognize identities that had been excluded, stereotyped, or misunderstood.

Then it met the Jews and suffered a system failure.

Jews are simultaneously a religion, ethnicity, civilization, people, nation, extended family, historical argument, and committee meeting at which fourteen people produce twenty-three opinions.

Jews may be white, Black, brown, Middle Eastern, North African, Ethiopian, Indian, Persian, European, Asian, or a glorious Israeli mixture that renders American racial spreadsheets useless.

So the diversity industry classifies Jews according to convenience.

When Jews succeed, they are privileged.

When Jews are attacked, they are powerful.

When Jews are frightened, they are manipulative.

When synagogues require armed guards, this apparently proves Jewish influence rather than the existence of lunatics trying to murder Jews during Shabbat services.

Jews represent roughly two percent of the American population but were targeted in nearly seventy percent of reported religion-based hate crimes in 2024.

If your inclusion system cannot detect that, it is not social justice.

It is decorative stationery.

University reports eventually documented Jewish students experiencing harassment, threats, exclusion, and ostracism.

Naturally, the universities created task forces.

The first task force studies why the diversity department ignored antisemitism.

The second task force establishes a framework.

The framework recommends a working group.

The working group hosts a listening session.

The listening session concludes that Jews do not feel heard.

The discovery is published in a seventy-page PDF nobody reads.

Everyone receives a commemorative lanyard.

Problem solved.

Subscribe

Genocide Is Apparently Contextual

In December 2023, the presidents of Harvard, Penn, and MIT were asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews violated their institutions’ policies.

The answers disappeared into a swamp of legal language about context and conduct.

These universities can produce seventeen pages of guidance about Halloween costumes, pronouns, cafeteria decorations, interpersonal sensitivity, and the emotional consequences of an improperly phrased email.

But calling for genocide?

Whoa.

Let us not rush into reckless extremism such as answering a question.

Apparently, “Please do not call for exterminating the Jews” had become an advanced philosophical problem requiring more grant funding.

Free speech matters. Academic freedom matters. Offensive speech must often be protected.

But rules must be applied consistently.

A university cannot treat an awkward joke as a five-alarm emergency and then send a call for Jewish genocide to the ethics department for twelve months of peer review.

That is not intellectual sophistication.

That is moral cowardice with a doctorate.

Land Back—But Not That Land

The Left adores indigenous rights.

It celebrates ancestral memory, cultural survival, native languages, sacred places, and displaced peoples returning to their historic territories.

Excellent.

Judaism is built around a specific land.

Our calendar follows its seasons.

Our prayers name its cities.

Our festivals mark its harvests.

Our prophets walked its roads.

Our kings ruled from Jerusalem.

For two thousand years of exile, Jews faced Jerusalem while praying.

At every Passover seder, we declared:

“Next year in Jerusalem.”

Not next year in Brooklyn.

Not next year in Warsaw.

Not next year in an autonomous cultural district graciously provided by the European Union.

Jerusalem.

The Torah records God’s covenant with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Jewish law, Jewish memory, Jewish longing, and Jewish peoplehood are inseparable from this land.

As an Orthodox Jew, I do not require Columbia University to certify God’s covenant.

Moses did not stand overlooking the Jordan and announce:

“Behold, the land that Brussels may eventually partition after consulting a focus group.”

David did not establish Jerusalem as the Jewish capital subject to approval from the Harvard student senate.

Judah Maccabee did not fight the Greeks to secure improved minority representation on Antiochus’s DEI committee.

Even outside faith, the physical evidence is overwhelming: Hebrew inscriptions, Jewish coins, synagogues, ritual baths, ancient cities, burial sites, continuous communities, and centuries of documented longing for return.

The Left’s response?

“Go back to Europe.”

Tell an Iraqi Jew, Moroccan Jew, Yemenite Jew, Persian Jew, Ethiopian Jew, or Indian Jew to return to Europe and watch geography choke on its coffee.

Around 850,000 Jews fled or were expelled from Arab and Muslim-majority countries during the decades surrounding Israel’s establishment.

Israel absorbed them.

They rebuilt their lives instead of remaining permanent refugees.

This success is now used to erase their suffering.

Apparently, refugees lose historical legitimacy if they build functioning cities instead of multigenerational grievance industries.

The Jews committed the Left’s unforgivable sin:

We survived successfully.

No, You Are Not Getting a Palestinian State

The international community recites “two-state solution” with the vacant devotion of people who have forgotten what the words mean.

It is no longer a policy.

It is a religious chant.

Say it three times before a European summit and a complimentary lunch appears.

I reject it.

I do not recognize a Palestinian state as legitimate, and I never will.

I do not accept a sovereign Palestinian claim to Jerusalem, Judea, or Samaria.

Palestinian Arabs exist. They possess individual lives, families, property, needs, and rights under law.

But statehood is not a human right.

A country is not a participation trophy awarded because enough diplomats feel guilty.

A state is power.

It has borders, ministries, security forces, alliances, infrastructure, communications systems, and the ability to import weapons while explaining that the weapons mysteriously arrived due to root causes.

Judea and Samaria are the mountain ridge overlooking Israel’s narrow coastal plain, Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion Airport, Highway 6, and the homes of millions of Israelis.

Creating another hostile sovereign entity on those hills would not be peace.

It would be assisted national suicide with an EU logo.

There was no sovereign Palestinian state conquered by Israel in 1948.

The United Nations proposed partition. Jewish leaders accepted. Arab leaders rejected it and chose war.

From 1948 until 1967, Jordan controlled Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem. Egypt controlled Gaza.

Neither created a Palestinian state.

Then Israel withdrew every soldier and every Jewish resident from Gaza in 2005.

That was the pilot program.

Hamas seized control, built rockets and tunnels, and eventually launched October 7.

The consultants examined this catastrophe and concluded:

“The experiment failed because Israel did not repeat it on a larger, strategically fatal scale.”

This is like watching an arsonist burn down your kitchen and solving the problem by giving him the upstairs bedrooms.

Gaza was land for peace.

Israel surrendered the land.

It received rockets, tunnels, hostages, and massacres.

Now the Left wants Israel to perform the same experiment on the hills above its airport.

No.

Israeli children are not laboratory animals for failed diplomatic theories.

The Jewish state is not a suicide pact.

Terrorist Chic

The strangest Western fashion trend is the Left’s romance with authoritarian religious movements.

Hamas has not faced an election since 2006. It suppresses dissent, persecutes opponents, marginalizes women, and offers no protection to LGBT people.

Yet activists in democratic societies treat it as a neighborhood liberation collective with an unfortunate public-relations problem.

People who require a trigger warning before watching a 1990s sitcom now lecture Israelis about tolerating a genocidal terrorist organization next door.

Activists who believe words constitute violence suddenly discover remarkable tolerance for actual violence.

The same people who demand “safe spaces” on campus demand that Israelis share borders with men who invaded safe rooms and kidnapped the children inside them.

This is not solidarity.

It is revolutionary cosplay performed by people who know they will return from the protest to a country protected by police, borders, intelligence agencies, and armed forces.

They romanticize dangers Israelis must actually survive.

The Iranian regime funds terrorist proxies while imprisoning dissidents and policing women’s lives.

But Western activists describe Iranian expansion as though it were an organic community initiative.

American influence is imperialism.

Iranian influence arrives naturally, like locally sourced missiles.

Nothing says “resistance to empire” like becoming an unpaid intern for Tehran’s propaganda department.

Right-Wing, Jewish, and Not Apologizing

Let me save everyone the detective work.

I am right-wing.

I am Jewish.

I am Orthodox.

I am a Zionist.

I live in Judea.

I believe Jerusalem belongs to the Jewish people.

I believe Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are not colonial outposts but part of the Jewish return to the Jewish homeland.

I believe Israel has a moral duty to protect innocent life—and an even more immediate duty not to sacrifice Jewish life to satisfy international opinion.

That is not extremism.

That is sanity produced by historical experience.

The Torah commands justice. It also commands us not to stand idly by while blood is shed.

Jewish morality does not require national helplessness.

Pikuach nefesh—the preservation of life—is not served by gambling millions of Jewish lives on promises from governments that will send thoughts and prayers after the first massacre.

Being right-wing does not mean celebrating the suffering of civilians or pretending every Arab is a terrorist.

It means refusing to confuse compassion with surrender.

It means understanding that kindness without strength becomes an invitation to predators.

It means recognizing that peace requires an enemy who prefers coexistence to conquest.

It means refusing to make my children pay for my reputation among people who will never have fifteen seconds to reach a bomb shelter.

The Most Dangerous Jew

For centuries, the world preferred the Jew powerless.

A powerless Jew could be taxed, restricted, expelled, converted, ghettoized, massacred, and later memorialized.

Dead Jews are wonderfully convenient.

They can be mourned in museums.

They can be quoted in speeches.

They can serve as decorative evidence that humanity learned something.

They never demand borders.

They never carry weapons.

They never object to the curator.

A museum Jew is universally beloved.

A living Jew with sovereignty, children, vineyards, ballots, an army, ancient claims, and absolutely no desire to die politely is apparently terrifying.

That is the dangerous Jew.

Not dangerous to innocent people.

Dangerous to lies.

Dangerous to pogromists.

Dangerous to empires.

Dangerous to terrorists who confuse Jewish compassion with Jewish weakness.

Dangerous to academics who believed “Never Again” was a commemorative slogan rather than an operational policy.

Zionism is what happens when the Jew leaves the diversity seminar, returns home, locks the front door, and announces that nobody is breaking into the children’s bedroom again.

The Left’s greatest mistake was believing Jewish survival required its applause.

It does not.

We Withdraw the Application

The world is not empty of decent people.

Millions of non-Jews stood with Israel after October 7. They comforted Jewish friends, guarded synagogues, condemned Hamas, defended hostages, and refused to let political fashion erase elementary morality.

Their courage matters.

But too many institutions spent decades preaching universal justice and then developed sudden moral paralysis when the victim had a Hebrew name.

Women’s rights that exclude Israeli women are fraudulent.

Anti-racism that excludes Jews is racism.

Indigenous rights that stop at the Jews are political theater.

Diversity requiring Jews to renounce Zionism is a loyalty test.

Human rights that depend upon the attacker’s identity are not human rights.

And a peace plan requiring Israel to construct a terrorist state above its major cities is not peace.

It is a funeral arrangement.

The Left is wrong.

It is wrong about Israel.

It is wrong about Jewish power.

It is wrong about indigeneity.

It is wrong to confuse weakness with morality.

It is wrong to romanticize terrorism.

It is wrong to treat Palestinian leaders as creatures without agency.

It is wrong to demand that Jews surrender the land, sovereignty, and defensive strength that finally ended two thousand years of helplessness.

We have seen what international sympathy looks like.

Flowers after the massacre.

Speeches after the funeral.

Candles after the synagogue burns.

No, thank you.

The Jewish people are no longer applying to become the world’s approved victims.

The application has been withdrawn.

We are its unapproved survivors—living, praying, building, voting, defending ourselves, raising Jewish children, and arguing loudly in Hebrew on the hills of Judea.

Jerusalem is ours.

Judea is ours.

Samaria is ours.

Israel is ours.

We did not steal our homeland.

We outlived the people who stole it from us.

We came home.

Am Yisrael Chai.

And we are not going anywhere.

Subscribe