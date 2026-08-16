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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
4h

. You speak truth to the world.

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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
4hEdited

The Times of Israel made me understand why I am mad as hell at the kapo. After what we have been through it is time to kick some ass and take no prisoners;

we can rationalize the bloody monsters .... can anyone ask for a 'me smokn' peace pipe'.. absurd. The world has exposed their stupidity and evil. I am done with in-humanity and will NEVER see baal peor in the Kotel. ALL OUR LANDS to be returned to us. 1 STATE 🇮🇱.

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