Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elliot fixler's avatar
elliot fixler
Nov 12

Finally, I think you’re back calling a spade a spade. Oops I’m not sure that phrase is allowed anymore. Any way great article, great writing. You took the words right out of my mouth. I think I can say that without attribution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Nov 12

Yonah, it’s so refreshing to hear someone speak the truth, with no holds barred! Wish more would speak out like you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture