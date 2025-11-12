Get 20% off for 1 year

I’m done pretending this world hasn’t lost its damn mind. Every latte-sipping activist in a Che Guevara T-shirt thinks reposting a Hamas propaganda meme makes them a humanitarian. Newsflash, cupcake: retweeting evil doesn’t make you compassionate, it makes you stupid.

The same people screaming “ceasefire now” from their luxury apartments are the ones who couldn’t find Gaza on a map if you paid them in vegan hummus. They’ve never heard a rocket siren, never buried a friend, never seen what real evil looks like. But boy, they sure know how to chant. “From the river to the sea!” Yeah? Go ahead—explain which river, which sea, and whose blood you plan to spill in between.

Human rights, my ass. You don’t get to behead babies and then cry victim when the civilized world finally drops the hammer. You don’t get to rape women, burn families alive, and call it “resistance.” That’s not resistance, that’s barbarism. And anyone defending it should have their moral compass donated to science—if they ever had one.

Let’s stop pretending Hamas are some kind of revolutionaries. They’re not Spartacus; they’re ISIS with better PR. They hide behind their own civilians, stash rockets in schools, and then whine to the UN when Israel hits back. It’s like robbing a bank with a baby stroller and complaining the cops were “too aggressive.”

And don’t start with your “both sides” garbage. There’s no “both sides” when one side slaughters innocents and the other side builds hospitals, universities, and the only functioning democracy in the Middle East. Israel doesn’t need to apologize for existing; it owes no one an explanation for defending life.

Every moron with a megaphone yelling “Genocide!” while waving an iPhone made by slave labor can shove their hypocrisy somewhere dark and un-air-conditioned. If you truly cared about human rights, you’d be marching for the women of Iran, the Christians in Nigeria, the Uyghurs in China—not for a death cult that would stone you the second you land in Gaza wearing rainbow pins and gender pronouns.

You can’t cry about colonialism while wearing Nike shoes made in communist sweatshops. You can’t preach peace while celebrating murder. You can’t virtue-signal your way out of moral bankruptcy. Israel is not your therapy session.

Here’s the truth: the Jews don’t owe the world another apology. They’ve already buried six million. “Never Again” wasn’t a slogan—it was a contract. You break it, you face consequences. You chant for genocide, you get airstrikes. Actions meet reactions—it’s called physics, baby.

So yeah, human rights my ass. You can keep your hashtags, your faux empathy, your performative outrage, and your moral confusion. Israel will keep doing what real nations do—defending its people, rescuing its hostages, and standing tall while the world loses its spine.

If that pisses you off, congratulations. It means there’s still one neuron firing in your skull. Civilization stands with Israel. The rest of you can go scream into the desert with the rest of the lunatics.

