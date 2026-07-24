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I am a damn Jew.

And you are a damn fool.

Now sit down, shut up, and listen, because I am finished whispering while idiots blame me for every fire they started, every war they lost, every government they ruined, every ideology they worshipped, and every disgusting crime committed by people who would happily murder me before breakfast.

You want a scapegoat?

Here I am.

Apparently I did 9/11.

Apparently I started the World Wars.

Apparently I invented communism.

Apparently I created ISIS.

Apparently I built the pornography industry.

Apparently I control banking.

Apparently I own the media.

Apparently I invented the LGBTQ movement.

Apparently I run the drug cartels.

That is the accusation, correct?

Me.

The Jew.

The universal villain.

The emergency excuse.

The human garbage disposal where failed civilizations dump their guilt because admitting the truth would require a functioning brain and a mirror.

So let us go through this bullshit one lie at a time.

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9/11

You blame Jews for 9/11 because conspiracy is easier than reality.

Nineteen Islamist terrorists hijacked four planes. They murdered thousands of people. They did not whisper the Shema before boarding. They did not fly to Jerusalem for instructions. They acted in the name of a violent jihadist ideology that openly hated America, Jews, democracy, freedom, women, Christians, gays, and practically anyone who enjoyed breathing without permission.

But naturally, you found the Jew.

Because blaming the murderers would require you to confront Islamist extremism, and apparently that is too emotionally demanding.

So instead, you invent disappearing Jews, secret phone calls, controlled demolitions, hidden Mossad teams, and whatever other sewage your cousin forwarded at three in the morning.

You are not uncovering truth.

You are laundering stupidity.

The World Wars

You blame Jews for the World Wars?

Which Jew started the First World War?

Was it the Jewish Kaiser?

The Jewish Tsar?

The Jewish Austro-Hungarian emperor?

Was Franz Ferdinand secretly a rabbi?

And the Second World War?

That one is especially sick.

Hitler invaded Europe, built death camps, launched a war of extermination, murdered six million Jews, and somehow the people being shoved into cattle cars were secretly running the operation.

That takes a special kind of diseased imagination.

The Nazis blamed Jews for both capitalism and communism, for Germany’s defeat and Germany’s weakness, for modern culture and moral decay, for poverty and wealth, for pacifism and war.

It did not have to make sense.

Hatred never does.

It only has to provide a target.

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Communism

Now communism.

Yes, some communist intellectuals were Jewish.

Some anti-communists were Jewish too.

Some Jews were socialists. Some were capitalists. Some were religious. Some were secular. Some fled communism. Some were murdered by communists. Some sat in Soviet prisons. Some were banned from universities. Some were denied jobs. Some were accused of being Zionist traitors by the very systems you claim they controlled.

Do you know what Jews are?

People.

Wild concept.

We do not emerge from a factory with identical political opinions and matching bank accounts.

The idea that one Jew wrote something, therefore all Jews own it, is not scholarship.

It is tribal brain damage.

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ISIS

ISIS.

You blame Jews for ISIS.

Let us appreciate the insanity.

ISIS beheaded people, enslaved women, blew up mosques, burned prisoners alive, massacred minorities, butchered Muslims, Christians, Yazidis, and anyone unlucky enough to live near them.

Israel fought jihadist terror.

Jews were targets of jihadist terror.

And still, somehow, the Jew gets blamed.

Because apparently no Muslim extremist can be responsible for Muslim extremism.

There must always be a Jew hiding under the black flag, holding a clipboard, scheduling beheadings.

Do you hear how deranged that sounds?

You take a movement that screamed exactly what it believed, published exactly what it wanted, and murdered people in broad daylight, then announce that the Jews secretly did it.

You are not brave enough to believe the terrorists when they tell you who they are.

So you invent me.

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Pornography

Pornography?

Apparently I invented sex too.

Human beings were painting naked bodies on walls thousands of years before Jews had Wi-Fi, but now every dirty website is somehow a Jewish military operation.

Here is a thought that may rupture your skull:

People consume pornography because people want pornography.

No rabbi crawled through your window and forced you to click.

No Mossad agent held your hand on the mouse.

No Jewish banker entered your credit-card details.

You watched it.

Then you blamed the Jew.

That is not a conspiracy.

That is cowardice wearing pants.

Banking

Now banking, the ancient favorite.

Jews control the banks.

All of them?

Every bank in China?

Every bank in Saudi Arabia?

Every state bank in Russia?

Every credit union in Nebraska?

Every corrupt central bank in every dictatorship?

Every banker who denied your loan?

Apparently we control the financial system so thoroughly that millions of Jews still struggle to pay rent, buy groceries, cover school tuition, and survive the month.

Remarkable control.

Historically, European rulers restricted Jews from owning land, joining guilds, holding office, and entering countless professions. Some Jews were pushed into moneylending because Christian authorities barred Christians from charging interest.

Then the same society that forced Jews into the occupation despised them for entering it.

That is not irony.

That is a setup.

First you build the cage.

Then you condemn the prisoner for standing inside it.

The Media

The media.

Apparently every newspaper, television station, streaming service, website, blog, podcast, radio network, and idiot with a phone takes orders from the secret Jewish switchboard.

Have you ever watched Jews argue?

We cannot agree on politics, theology, food, synagogue customs, Israel, America, or the correct way to cut a bagel.

But apparently we meet every Thursday night in a hidden bunker and decide what eight billion people will think by Friday morning.

The media is biased, commercial, chaotic, competitive, ideological, and frequently stupid.

That does not make it Jewish.

It makes it media.

You see one Jewish executive and suddenly the entire industry becomes a synagogue with advertising revenue.

That is not analysis.

That is counting Jews because you desperately want the answer to be Jews.

The LGBTQ Movement

Then comes the LGBTQ movement.

Apparently Jews invented that too.

Because obviously before Jewish activists appeared, no human being had ever been gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, confused, unconventional, rebellious, artistic, closeted, persecuted, or different.

Ancient Greece?

Jewish plot.

Ancient Rome?

Jewish plot.

Every culture that recorded same-sex relationships?

Presumably Mossad time travelers.

Some Jews support LGBTQ rights because Jews know what it means to be treated as a contaminant, a threat, an outsider, a disease, a problem to be solved.

Other Jews disagree for religious reasons.

Again, Jews are not a single organism.

There is no Jewish hive mind.

There is no secret vote held under the Western Wall.

There are people with different beliefs.

Human complexity. Terrifying, apparently.

Drug Cartels

And finally, drug cartels.

This one is particularly magnificent.

Cartels control territory, murder police, bribe politicians, traffic human beings, torture rivals, poison communities, and operate armed networks across borders.

Their leaders have names.

Their organizations have names.

Their crimes are documented.

Their victims are real.

But some fool watches a video online and decides that behind the cartel is, naturally, the Jew.

Because a Mexican cartel boss cannot simply be a Mexican cartel boss.

A corrupt official cannot simply be corrupt.

A criminal syndicate cannot simply be criminal.

No.

There must be a Jew in a dark room somewhere, stroking a cat, moving cocaine across the border for reasons known only to the Elders of Brooklyn.

Do you understand why this is insane?

You erase the actual criminals and replace them with a fantasy Jew.

You do not expose crime.

You protect criminals by blaming someone else.

The Universal Excuse

This is how the game works.

Capitalism succeeds?

The Jews control it.

Capitalism fails?

The Jews sabotaged it.

Communism rises?

The Jews invented it.

Communism collapses?

The Jews betrayed it.

War begins?

The Jews wanted it.

Peace fails?

The Jews blocked it.

Terrorists kill Jews?

The Jews provoked them.

Terrorists kill everyone else?

The Jews created them.

Society becomes conservative?

Jewish money.

Society becomes liberal?

Jewish media.

Pornography spreads?

Jewish corruption.

Religious fanaticism spreads?

Jewish manipulation.

Drugs flood the streets?

Jewish cartels.

Banks crash?

Jewish bankers.

Banks recover?

Jewish bankers.

The Jew is guilty before the crime, during the crime, after the crime, and occasionally several centuries before being born.

There is no evidence that can satisfy you because evidence was never the point.

The point was permission.

Permission to hate.

Permission to avoid responsibility.

Permission to explain a complicated world with one filthy sentence.

The Jews did it.

No, we did not.

Your terrorists did terrorism.

Your dictators built dictatorships.

Your communists built communism.

Your fascists built fascism.

Your bankers built bad banks.

Your media built bad media.

Your cartels built criminal empires.

Your consumers created markets.

Your politicians lied.

Your armies invaded.

Your governments failed.

Your societies made choices.

And you blamed me.

I am not your explanation.

I am not your alibi.

I am not your garbage bin.

I am not the answer to every question your lazy mind refuses to examine.

I am a damn Jew.

I have survived Rome, crusaders, inquisitors, pogromists, Nazis, communists, jihadists, and the endless parade of loud idiots who thought history began with their podcast.

I am still here.

Still Jewish.

Still standing.

Still refusing to apologize for existing.

So blame me for the wars you started.

Blame me for the towers terrorists destroyed.

Blame me for communism, capitalism, ISIS, pornography, banks, media, LGBTQ people, drug cartels, bad weather, lost elections, broken marriages, empty refrigerators, and your miserable fantasy football team.

Blame me until your throat cracks.

But understand this:

Every time you blame the Jew for the crimes of others, you confess that you are too weak to face the truth.

And every time you call me the scapegoat, I will answer:

I am a damn Jew.

You are a damn fool.

And I am done carrying your sins.

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