Subscribe

I am pissed off. I am so damn angry I could burn through marble with my breath. The world can shove it—yes, the whole world. And if that makes you uncomfortable, good. That means you’re finally listening.

I am an angry Jew.

An unforgiving Jew.

I am the Jew you get after Germany.

I’m the Jew who walks with a rifle in one hand and a Torah in the other—not to …