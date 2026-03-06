Subscribe

There are men you study because they are fashionable. And there are men you study because they were right.

Rabbi Meir David Kahane was the second kind.

He was ripped from this world by Islamic terrorists in 1990, murdered in New York City after speaking about the survival of the Jewish people. The irony is almost theatrical. A rabbi warning Jews about violent hatred… killed by violent hatred.

People still call him “controversial.” That word is a polite way of saying: he said things that made comfortable people deeply uncomfortable.

My teacher is not my teacher because I met him. I never had that privilege. He is my teacher because I read him. I listened to his speeches. I studied the ideas behind the fury.

And once you understand the historical context he lived in, the outrage surrounding him becomes almost comical.

Kahane grew up in the shadow of a Jewish world that had just watched six million of its people marched into gas chambers. He grew up when survivors walked the streets of Brooklyn with numbers tattooed into their skin. He lived in a generation where Jews remembered pogroms in Europe, expulsions from Arab lands, ghettos, massacres, and humiliation that stretched back centuries.

In that world, Jews were not flying F-35s with the Star of David on their wings.

They were wearing yellow stars sewn onto their coats.

That difference changes everything.

Kahane understood something that polite society refuses to acknowledge: Jewish history is not theoretical. It is written in blood.

When he saw violent antisemitic gangs in New York in the 1960s harassing Jews, he didn’t write polite letters to newspaper editors. He founded the Jewish Defense League.

“Never Again” to him was not a slogan. It was a strategy.

The establishment hated him for it. Liberal Jewish organizations condemned him. Groups like B’nai B’rith protested him. The FBI surveilled him.

Why?

Because he said out loud what Jewish history had proven again and again.

Security comes before acceptance.

Dignity comes before approval.

Survival comes before popularity.

Kahane was not merely political. He was theological. His worldview came straight out of Jewish sources that many modern Jews prefer not to read too closely.

The Talmud in Sanhedrin 72a states plainly:

“If someone comes to kill you, rise early and kill him first.”

(הבא להרגך השכם להרגו)

This is not a metaphor. It is Jewish law.

The Torah itself is filled with the language of national survival. In Deuteronomy 20, Israel is commanded how to wage war to defend itself. In Exodus 17, Amalek attacks the weak stragglers of Israel, and the Torah commands that their memory be blotted out.

Judaism is not a pacifist religion. It is a civilization built on the survival of a people.

Kahane understood that if the Jewish people were to build the Third Jewish Commonwealth, they would have to think like a sovereign nation, not like a persecuted minority begging for tolerance.

And that leads to the idea that terrifies polite society the most.

Jewish control of the Land of Israel.

Not partial control. Not conditional control. Not control negotiated with those who openly declare their desire to destroy the Jewish state.

Complete sovereignty.

For Kahane, this was not extremism. It was realism.

He believed the Jewish people were living in the rebirth of Jewish history. The modern State of Israel was not an accident. It was the continuation of a 3,000-year national story that began with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

A story that continued through King David, the First Temple, the Second Temple, exile, persecution, and finally the miracle of modern sovereignty.

He believed the Third Temple would one day be rebuilt.

People laugh at that.

People mocked Herzl too.

The critics of Kahane still insist that the conflict can be solved with a peace process. They speak the language of diplomacy as if the problem is a misunderstanding between neighbors.

But Kahane argued something simpler.

Peace requires two sides that want peace.

The Jewish people want peace.

Many of their enemies want the destruction of the Jewish state.

Those two things cannot be negotiated into harmony.

When you understand Jewish history, you stop confusing wishful thinking with strategy.

I once spoke with a woman who told me her son had been Kahane’s driver. She said that whenever she saw Kahane in the car, she would spit on the floor.

That hatred followed him everywhere.

But I also spoke with someone else. His bodyguard.

And the story I heard was completely different. He described a man with overwhelming charisma, conviction, and a burning love for the Jewish people.

That’s the thing about leaders who speak uncomfortable truths.

They are hated intensely.

And remembered forever.

Today I live in Israel.

I live in what many people sneer at and call a “settlement.”

They say the word like it’s an insult.

It isn’t.

It is a badge of honor.

The Jewish people are not settlers in their own homeland. We are a nation that returned home after two thousand years of exile.

The hills of Judea and Samaria are not colonial outposts.

They are the landscape of the Bible.

Hebron. Shiloh. Bet El. Shechem.

These places existed in Jewish history long before the word “Palestinian” existed in political vocabulary.

So when someone calls me a settler, I smile.

Yes.

I am a settler.

I am a Jew living in the land promised to my ancestors.

I am part of the generation that saw Jewish sovereignty restored.

I am part of a people that survived Pharaoh, Nebuchadnezzar, Rome, the Inquisition, the pogroms, Hitler, and every empire that tried to erase us.

Rabbi Meir Kahane believed the Jewish people needed to stop apologizing for surviving.

History is slowly proving him right.

And if that makes people angry, uncomfortable, or furious…

Good.

Sometimes truth is supposed to do exactly that.

