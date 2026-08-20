Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

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Marsha Sternstein's avatar
Marsha Sternstein
11h

So refreshing to read truth. I want the world to know everything you wrote. Brilliant.

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Donna Levin's avatar
Donna Levin
11h

My sister lives in Betar Illit. I haven't been to Israel in decades (my bad!) but I hope to visit her soon. You're not just a settler, you're a pioneer! Am Israel chai!!

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