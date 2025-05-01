I Am a Jew and I Am Independent
I am a Jew.
And I am independent.
Not thanks to you.
In spite of you.
You tried to bury us—again and again and again—but we don’t die.
We multiply. We rise. We come home.
And now we’re back—with a vengeance, with a flag, with a faith forged in fire.
Today is Yom Ha’atzmaut—and if that makes you uncomfortable, good.
If Jewish freedom threatens you, good.
If the s…
