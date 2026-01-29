Subscribe

Apparently my existence is a geopolitical incident. My passport is a provocation. My family is a conspiracy. My history is a rumor. My homeland is a crime scene. My survival is an insult. My children are a propaganda problem. My ancestors are inconvenient. My prayers are suspicious. My language is offensive. My archaeology is colonial. My self-defense is genocide. My grief is irrelevant. My fear is manipulative. My dead are negotiable. My living are intolerable.

Somewhere in the global moral courtroom, I am always on trial. The evidence is my breathing. The charge is continuity. The verdict was decided centuries ago.

Israel is not accused of existing like other countries. France exists. Britain exists. China exists. Iran exists. Russia exists. Nobody writes manifestos about their right to exist. Nobody organizes marches demanding their dissolution. Nobody debates whether their children deserve safety. But Israel exists loudly, inconveniently, historically, and that is apparently unforgivable. A Jewish state is treated not as a nation but as a philosophical error that must be corrected.

The world loves Jews as metaphors and hates Jews as reality. Dead Jews are sacred. Living Jews are problematic. Ancient Jews are romantic. Modern Jews are suspicious. Jews in museums are celebrated. Jews in Israel are condemned. Jews who cry are tolerated. Jews who fight are demonized. Jews who die are mourned. Jews who win are resented.

If Jews are weak, we are pitiful. If Jews are strong, we are dangerous. If Jews are poor, we are burdens. If Jews are successful, we are parasites. If Jews integrate, we are infiltrators. If Jews remain distinct, we are separatists. If Jews defend themselves, we are aggressors. If Jews refuse to disappear, we are criminals. The logic is flawless if the goal is eternal accusation.

Israel is not hated because of what it does. Israel is hated because of what it proves. It proves that Jews are not a temporary glitch in history. Not a tragic accident. Not a wandering relic. Not a footnote waiting to fade. It proves that after exiles, pogroms, inquisitions, ghettos, expulsions, gas chambers, massacres, boycotts, and moral lectures, Jews still returned home and rebuilt sovereignty with memory intact and spine unbroken.

That is the real scandal.

A tiny nation in a brutal region refuses to collapse on schedule. A people written out of history keeps reappearing in it. A language declared dead comes back to life. A land declared lost reopens its gates. A people everyone predicted would vanish instead builds universities, armies, startups, families, and arguments.

Nothing terrifies the world more than Jews who refuse to behave like ghosts.

Nothing enrages intellectuals more than Jews who refuse to vanish politely into theory. Nothing confuses activists more than Jews who don’t fit into ideological categories. Nothing irritates moral philosophers more than Jews who insist on reality over slogans. Nothing disrupts revolutions more than Jews who survive them. Nothing humiliates empires more than a people they failed to erase.

So yes, I am a Jew. Israel exists. And if that feels like a crime, the problem is not Israel. The problem is a civilization that cannot psychologically tolerate Jewish survival without rewriting reality itself.

