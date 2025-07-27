I AM A JEW. THAT IS MY CRIME. AND I PLEAD GUILTY.
And I’m done whispering. Now I scream.
I am not okay.
I am not calm.
I am not composed.
I am burning. From the inside. With grief. With fury. With heartbreak.
Because it’s 2025 and somehow, being a Jew is once again the greatest sin on Earth.
I watch the world chant for my extermination and call it liberation.
I see mobs flood the streets, screaming for the an…
