Subscribe

And I’m done whispering. Now I scream.

I am not okay.

I am not calm.

I am not composed.

I am burning. From the inside. With grief. With fury. With heartbreak.

Because it’s 2025 and somehow, being a Jew is once again the greatest sin on Earth.

Subscribe

I watch the world chant for my extermination and call it liberation.

I see mobs flood the streets, screaming for the an…