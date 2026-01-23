Subscribe

I am a pissed-off Jew, and I am done pretending that polite language will fix a world that has gone clinically insane.

Canada detained a Jewish comedian like he was a fugitive from Nuremberg because a Belgium-based propaganda factory filed a glossy dossier, and suddenly Western institutions bowed like medieval peasants before a digital scroll. This is not law. This is theater. And the audience is applauding while the stage burns.

Belgium, the country that once lectured the world about morality, now exports activist tribunals dressed up as “human rights.” The Hind Rajab Foundation, a group that never met a Hamas crime it didn’t excuse, now plays global prosecutor while Western governments nod seriously like interns desperate for approval.

Canada didn’t ask questions. Canada panicked.

Belgium didn’t defend truth. Belgium funded narrative warfare.

NGOs didn’t investigate facts. They curated outrage.

Lawyers didn’t defend justice. They monetized accusation.

And somehow the target is always the same: Jews.

Not the people who filmed massacres with GoPros and celebrated them.

Not the regimes that hang dissidents and stone women.

Not the movements that openly call for Jewish annihilation.

No. The problem is a Jewish comedian who served in the army of a democratic state defending itself from a genocidal attack.

Let that rot in your brain for a moment.

A Jew tells jokes and gets interrogated.

Terrorist supporters chant death and get grants.

Activist groups file PDFs and get legitimacy.

Western governments tremble like they’ve seen a ghost.

FOOLS.

This is what the West has become: a civilization that interrogates Jews for surviving and applauds those who want them erased. A system where evidence is optional but ideology is sacred. Where the word “genocide” is weaponized against Jews while actual genocidal movements are rebranded as “voices of the oppressed.”

They tried to humiliate Guy Hochman.

He walked out and performed anyway.

Outside, activists screamed slogans in the cold, convinced they were the moral heroes of history. Inside, Israelis laughed. Not because it was funny. Because laughter is what free people do when they refuse to be broken.

That laughter terrified them.

Because it exposed the truth:

Jews are not begging for approval anymore.

Jews are not whispering anymore.

Jews are not shrinking anymore.

Canada wanted to look virtuous. It looked ridiculous.

Belgium wanted to look righteous. It looked complicit.

Activist NGOs wanted to look heroic. They looked like ideological bounty hunters.

And the West revealed its deepest sickness: it no longer knows the difference between defending yourself and committing crimes. It no longer distinguishes between terrorists and those who fight them. It no longer recognizes truth unless it fits a fashionable narrative.

I am a pissed-off Jew because history taught us what happens when Jews stay quiet.

I am a pissed-off Jew because every generation swears “this time is different,” right before repeating the same moral collapse.

I am a pissed-off Jew because the world keeps demanding that Jews justify their existence while granting moral immunity to those who want them dead.

You can detain comedians.

You can file dossiers.

You can weaponize law, language, and institutions.

But you cannot erase reality.

Jews exist.

Jews defend themselves.

Jews speak.

And this time, we are not shutting up.