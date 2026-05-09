I am a Jew living in Judea.

Pause for one second and appreciate the absurdity of modern politics: the world now considers it scandalous for Jews to live in Judea. Judea. The land literally named after the Jews. This is where Abraham walked, where David ruled, where Isaiah thundered, where the Maccabees fought, where Jewish prayers were born long before Europe crawled out of forests painting itself blue and arguing with wolves.

Yet somehow I am the “colonizer.”

A Jew in Hebron is called a foreign occupier while people waving Hamas flags in Toronto are called “anti-colonial.” Reality itself has become drunk.

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I am a damn settler.

Not despite history.

Because of history.

I wear that title with pride because every time they say “settler,” what they really mean is: “Jew who refused to disappear.”

That is the crime.

Not violence.

Not racism.

Not oppression.

Existence.

The modern “settler violence” narrative is not a human rights campaign. It is not about justice. It is not about peace. It is the latest mutation of one of the oldest diseases in human civilization: the need to portray Jews as uniquely evil in order to justify hostility against them.

A modern blood libel with better graphic design.

The campaign was methodical. First came activists with cameras provoking confrontations while selectively editing footage. Then came NGOs funded by foreign governments with budgets larger than some municipalities. Then came coordinated media narratives repeating the same phrases endlessly until they hardened into accepted truth.

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“Extremist settlers.”

“Rampaging settlers.”

“Settler terror.”

Repeat it enough and people stop asking questions.

And almost nobody asked the most important question:

Where is the data?

Not slogans.

Not viral clips.

Not emotional montages narrated by European correspondents who think Shiloh is a hummus brand.

Actual data.

Because if this were truly the epidemic the world describes, Israel would look like a lawless wasteland of Jewish militias roaming the hills. Instead, what exists are isolated criminal incidents involving a microscopic fringe that are immediately amplified into an indictment of an entire population numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

The double standard is grotesque.

A Jew throws a rock and it becomes a UN emergency session.

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Palestinian terrorists butcher families in their beds, burn children alive, livestream massacres, glorify suicide bombers, hand out candy in the streets after murders, and the world responds with “context.”

Context. The favorite narcotic of moral cowards.

The same governments that imposed sanctions on Israeli farmers and activists after October 7 could barely bring themselves to speak with moral clarity after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Think about that insanity carefully.

Jewish mothers hid under dead bodies with their children while Hamas terrorists hunted civilians house to house like animals, and within months the international conversation returned to… Jewish neighborhoods in Judea.

That is not diplomacy.

That is pathology.

The obsession with “settler violence” is not about stopping violence. If it were, the international community would spend equal energy discussing Palestinian incitement, the Palestinian Authority’s pay-for-slay policies, genocidal sermons, summer camps teaching children to murder Jews, and the nonstop torrent of terror directed at Israeli civilians for generations.

But they do not.

Because the point is not behavior.

The point is Jewish legitimacy.

The world can tolerate a Jew as a victim. Dead Jews are very useful for museums, memorial speeches, Holocaust documentaries, and university diversity seminars. The dead Jew is safe. The dead Jew asks for nothing.

But the armed Jew?

The sovereign Jew?

The Jew who plants vineyards in Samaria and says “this land is ours”?

That Jew terrifies them.

Because he shatters two thousand years of conditioning.

The modern settler is not merely building homes. He is destroying the fantasy that Jewish history ended in exile. He is living proof that Jewish civilization returned home despite Rome, despite pogroms, despite Auschwitz, despite intifadas, despite terrorism, despite every empire and ideology that promised the Jew would vanish forever.

And they hate him for it.

Not because he stole a homeland.

Because he reclaimed one.

The language itself reveals the fraud. Nobody calls Arabs living in Judea “settlers,” despite many villages being relatively modern creations. Nobody calls Jordan an “Arab occupation” despite it sitting on historic Jewish tribal territory. Nobody demands the dismantling of Islamic holy sites built on conquered civilizations across the Middle East

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Only the Jew must eternally apologize for existing.

Only the Jew is expected to surrender history for the comfort of foreign editorial boards.

Only Israel is told that survival itself is provocative.

I reject all of it.

I reject the moral inversion that paints Jews defending themselves as aggressors while excusing movements openly dedicated to annihilation.

I reject the slander that turns ancient Jewish communities into colonial projects.

And I reject the cowardice of Western intellectuals who preach tolerance while supporting ideologies that would execute them from rooftops before sunset.

I am a settler.

A settler in Judea.

A Jew in the land of the Jews.

A descendant of people who survived Babylon, Rome, the Crusades, the Inquisition, the Cossacks, the Nazis, and now the graduate students of Columbia University.

And unlike our enemies, we are not fighting for conquest.

We are fighting for continuity.

For memory.

For survival.

For home.

The hills of Judea are not “occupied.”

They are inhabited by history itself.

And no amount of propaganda, sanctions, diplomatic theater, or recycled blood libels will erase that truth.

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