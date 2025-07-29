I don’t support Israel.

I BLEED for her.

I PRAY for her.

I would DIE for her—and I live every single day to honor her.

I am a Zionist not because it’s safe, or easy, or popular.

I am a Zionist because my soul is woven into the hills of Judea,

because my ancestors whispered “Next Year in Jerusalem” with their final breath,

because I carry 3,000 years of longing…