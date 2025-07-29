I Am a Zionist—Because My Soul Was Etched Into This Land
I don’t support Israel.
I BLEED for her.
I PRAY for her.
I would DIE for her—and I live every single day to honor her.
I am a Zionist not because it’s safe, or easy, or popular.
I am a Zionist because my soul is woven into the hills of Judea,
because my ancestors whispered “Next Year in Jerusalem” with their final breath,
because I carry 3,000 years of longing…
