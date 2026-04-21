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I am that damn Jew.

The one you keep talking about like I’m a problem to be solved instead of a reality you can’t erase. I am that damn Jew who lives in the hills you renamed so you could sleep better at night. The one you call a settler, like the word itself is supposed to carry some moral weight that history never gave you. I am that damn Jew standing on land my ancestors walked, prayed on, bled on, and refused to forget while the rest of the world conveniently developed amnesia.

I am that damn Jew. And today is my Independence Day.

The day I stop pretending your outrage matters. The day I remember that this country wasn’t handed to us by polite applause from foreign capitals. It was clawed back into existence by people who had every reason to disappear and chose not to. You look at Israel and see a controversy. I look at Israel and see survival turned into power.

You think I’m intimidated? By headlines? By talking heads cycling through outrage on CNN, BBC, MSNBC, NPR? That noise doesn’t shake anything real. It just proves how disconnected the commentary class has become from the facts on the ground.

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I am that damn Jew who watched a desert turn into a country you can’t ignore. A place you predicted would fail, collapse, fracture, implode. Instead it built one of the most advanced economies on earth. Innovation pipelines that power industries you rely on daily. Medical breakthroughs that save lives in hospitals that still pretend to debate whether we should exist.

You tried to boycott me. You tried to isolate me. You tried to make me economically radioactive. And what happened? Growth. Expansion. Integration. You built a movement around cutting us off and ended up wiring your own systems through us.

I am that damn Jew whose technology sits quietly inside your life while you argue about my legitimacy. Your GPS, your cybersecurity, your agriculture, your medicine. You don’t boycott those. You can’t. Because outrage has limits. Reality doesn’t.

And then there’s Europe, standing there like it has the moral authority to issue instructions. A continent with a long, uncomfortable history suddenly eager to lecture Jews about ethics and restraint. You can’t even secure your own streets, but you’re drafting policy suggestions for a country surrounded by people who openly call for its destruction. That level of detachment would be funny if it weren’t so serious.

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I am that damn Jew who learned a very simple lesson. If you wait for the world to protect you, you won’t be around long enough to regret it. So we stopped waiting. We built. We defended. We innovated. We adapted faster than your narratives could keep up.

You threaten sanctions. We build alternatives. You restrict support. We develop independence. You try to isolate. We expand outward anyway. Every move meant to weaken us ends up forcing us to become stronger. It’s almost like history taught us something you keep ignoring.

I am that damn Jew you keep trying to define. And every time you do, you reveal more about your own confusion than anything about me.

Because here’s the part you can’t process. We’re not here because you approve. We’re not surviving because you tolerate us. We’re here because we decided we would be. And once that decision was made, everything else became secondary.

I am that damn Jew.

And it’s Independence Day.

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