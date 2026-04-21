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Howard Chernofsky's avatar
Howard Chernofsky
39m

I can not commend Yonah enough for his searing, meaningful words. I look forward to each of his postings! These are very powerful little essays...indeed! Yasher Koach Yonah! I aspire B"H, to come to Na'aleh Farms, one day soon, to help chayalim with healing. I also love animals very much. I am an ESL specialist, so I can also help these heros to improve their English!

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Howard Chernofsky's avatar
Howard Chernofsky
3h

The Jew haters need to be reminded constantly. Send more migrants to Spain and France!

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