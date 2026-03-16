Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
7h

As am I brother. As are we all.

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Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)'s avatar
Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)
6h

Oooh-rahh Semper Fi!!!

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