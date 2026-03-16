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I am that damn Jew.

Yes.

That one.

The Jew you whisper about.

The Jew you blame when things go wrong.

The Jew you blame when things go right.

The Jew of your rumors, your pamphlets, your sermons, your cartoons.

I am the Jew you said killed Jesus.

The Jew you accused of poisoning wells.

The Jew you said baked matzah with the blood of children because hatred always needs a myth to survive.

I am the Jew of your drawings.

The lady Jew with the big nose in your caricatures.

The crooked merchant.

The bargaining Jew.

The cheap Jew.

The Jew who is somehow powerless and yet secretly runs the world.

I am that Jew.

The Jew hated by the world.

The Jew blamed by civilizations too frightened to face their own failures.

The Jew expelled from England.

The Jew expelled from Spain.

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The Jew driven from country to country like a curse nobody wanted to admit they created.

I am the Jew shoved into ghettos.

The Jew hunted in pogroms.

The Jew mocked in markets and accused in courts.

And then came Europe’s greatest horror.

Civilization, they called it.

Universities.

Opera houses.

Science.

Philosophy.

And beneath it all, the furnaces.

I am the Jew turned into smoke.

The Jew starved, shot, burned, gassed.

The Jew packed into trains like cargo.

Six million murdered.

Six million entire worlds erased.

And still I am that damn Jew.

Because history did not end there.

In 1948 the Jewish state was reborn.

And the Jew the world could not protect suddenly became the Jew the world could not tolerate.

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I am that Jew too.

The Jew expelled from Arab lands when Israel was founded.

The Jew forced out of Baghdad.

Out of Cairo.

Out of Damascus.

Out of Sana’a.

Out of Tripoli.

Out of Beirut.

Ancient communities erased in a single generation.

Homes stolen.

Businesses seized.

Families scattered.

The world rarely remembers those Jews.

But I do.

I am that Jew.

The Jew who returned home anyway.

The Jew who drained the swamps.

The Jew who revitalized the desert.

The Jew who planted forests where others saw dust.

The Jew who revived an ancient language and made it live again.

I built farms.

I built schools.

I built hospitals.

I built laboratories.

I built cities.

I built a country.

And suddenly I became something new.

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The colonizer of my own homeland.

The foreigner in Jerusalem.

The invader in Hebron.

The occupier of the hills where my ancestors walked, prayed, ruled, and were buried thousands of years ago.

I am that Jew.

The Jew the British banned from his own homeland.

The Jew told politely by imperial officials to wait outside history while they decided whether a people with no state deserved one.

I buried my dead.

I ignored the lectures.

I built a state.

And when that state was born in 1948, the armies came.

Egypt.

Jordan.

Syria.

Iraq.

Lebanon.

They promised to destroy the Jews.

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Instead they discovered something history had not seen for two thousand years.

Jews who fight.

I fought in the War of Independence.

I fought in the Sinai Campaign.

I fought in the Six Day War.

I fought in the Yom Kippur War.

I fought in Lebanon.

I fought Hamas.

I fought Hezbollah.

Every generation another war.

Every generation another enemy certain that this time the Jews would disappear.

Still here.

I am that Jew.

The Jew accused of apartheid.

I am the Jew whose state allows Arabs to serve in my army and police.

The Jew whose Supreme Court includes Arab judges.

The Jew whose hospitals treat Arabs and Jews side by side.

The Jew whose universities educate Arabs and Jews alike.

The Jew whose democracy allows an Arab citizen to become a doctor, a lawyer, a judge, a member of parliament.

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And yet I am the Jew forbidden to live in Palestinian-controlled territory because I am a Jew.

Think about that slowly.

I am banned for being Jewish.

They are welcomed for not being Jewish.

And I am the apartheid state.

History sometimes writes jokes darker than satire.

I am that Jew.

The Jew protested on college campuses.

The Jew shouted down by students wearing revolutionary slogans they barely understand.

The Jew cast as the villain of history.

The colonizer of his own homeland.

The problem that refuses to disappear.

I am that Jew.

The Jew brutally attacked.

The Jew whose communities were invaded.

The Jew whose daughters were raped by Hamas terrorists.

The Jew kidnapped by Hamas.

The Jew dragged into tunnels beneath Gaza.

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The Jew who survived October 7 only to be slaughtered underground.

The Jew tortured in darkness while the world debated vocabulary and issued statements.

I am that Jew.

The Jew who survived to tell the brutal story.

And something else has changed.

My ancestors were forced to wear a yellow star.

A mark of humiliation.

A mark that said this person is prey.

A mark meant to isolate the Jew before the world finished the job.

But the yellow star has been replaced.

Replaced by a sovereign flag.

Replaced by a blue star.

The Star of David flying above a Jewish state.

And now I am that Jew.

The Jew who flies beneath that star.

The Jew in the cockpit of an F-35 with the blue Star of David on its wings.

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The Jew who sent a message across the skies of the Middle East.

The Jew who struck the armies of the Ayatollah.

The Jew who proved something history once thought impossible.

The age of the defenseless Jew is over.

I am that damn Jew.

The Jew you expelled.

The Jew you slandered.

The Jew you burned.

The Jew you gassed.

The Jew you banished.

The Jew you hunted.

The Jew you mocked.

The Jew you called weak.

The Jew you called greedy.

The Jew you called foreign.

The Jew you called colonizer.

The Jew you called apartheid.

The Jew you called monster.

I am that Jew.

And after England…

after Spain…

after Europe…

after the Arab expulsions…

after the ghettos…

after the camps…

after the wars…

after the rockets…

after the tunnels…

after the protests…

after every accusation ever invented against us…

I am still here.

I am that damn Jew.

And I am back.

Back with a flag.

Back with a homeland.

Back with Hebrew spoken in the streets of Jerusalem.

Back with children who grow up free.

Back with memory.

Back with power.

Back with the ability to defend Jewish life.

Not the Jew of exile.

Not the Jew of the ghetto.

Not the Jew of the camps.

I am the Jew of a sovereign nation.

A stubborn people.

An ancient people.

A people the world tried again and again to erase.

I am that damn Jew.

And this time

I am not going anywhere.

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