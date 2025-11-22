Subscribe

You Holocaust-thirsty, dumpster-grade gremlin.

You actually slobbered out, “too bad Adolf didn’t turn his grandma into a lampshade”?

That line alone proves you aren’t just garbage — you’re the rancid leftover slime clinging to the trash after the garbage truck leaves.

You’re not edgy.

You’re not bold.

You’re not even hateful in a powerful way. You’re pathetic, like a loser crying over a war her heroes lost eight decades ago.

Let me remind you, you neo-Nazi bargain-bin bottom-feeder:

Hitler is dead. Israel isn’t.

He blew his brains out.

We rebuilt ours into a nation.

His empire burned.

Ours thrives.

He ended in a bunker.

We ended in Jerusalem.

And you’re still fantasizing about lampshades?

That’s what small, useless people do when they’re powerless — they worship ghosts because they can’t do a damn thing in the real world.

You hate me because Jews turned to ash and STILL came back stronger.

You hate me because my grandmother survived — and I’m here, living in the land you wished was empty.

You hate me because your Nazi bedtime stories didn’t end the way you wanted:

We didn’t die. We won.

You can spit your genocide foreplay all you want.

I’ll be over here planting trees in Judea, raising kids who speak Hebrew, building a future in the one place every antisemite dreams of seeing wiped out. And every time I speak, breathe, eat, kiss my children, build my farm, or even wake up in the morning, I’m doing the one thing that tortures your hate-infected brain:

I’m living as a free Jew — armed, unafraid, and unashamed.

Your insult dies the second a Jewish child laughs in Jerusalem.

Your “lampshade fantasy” gets buried by a single IDF soldier guarding our borders.

Your Holocaust fetish becomes irrelevant the moment another synagogue opens, another Torah scroll is lifted, another Israeli flag is raised, another Jew refuses to apologize for surviving.

You’re not just hateful — you’re historically defeated.

A fan of losers.

A cheerleader for failure.

The spiritual descendant of cowards whose legacy is a bullet in a bunker and a pile of smoldering ruins.

Meanwhile, my family lived.

Israel lives.

The Jewish people live.

And that enrages you more than gas ever satisfied your heroes.

So cry more.

Choke on your fantasies.

Bow to your dead idols.

I’m here, you failed, and I’m not backing down.

Am Yisrael Chai.

Deal with it.

