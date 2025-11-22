Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie Green's avatar
Leslie Green
Nov 22Edited

Wow. This is everything I feel in my heart anytime anyone weaponizes the Holocaust. Thank you. Kol Hakavod.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tina Carter's avatar
Tina Carter
Nov 22

Exactly!!!!! Useless and pathetic, these haters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture