STOP PRETENDING MURDERERS WANT PEACE WHEN THEY ONLY WANT JEWS DEAD

my caption

Oh, I call absolute, weapons-grade, NASA-certified BULLSHIT too — because every time these Hamas cowards scream “cease-fire,” what they really mean is, “Pause your defense so we can reload, regroup, rearm, and rehearse the next massacre.” There is no cease-fire. There has never been a cease-fire. There has only ever been one side begging for peace, and another side bragging on live television about how global anti-Israel sentiment is their greenlight to “remove this entity from our homeland.”

Khaled Meshaal isn’t negotiating — he’s confessing. He’s openly saying what Israel, Trump, and every sane human being has known for years: Hamas doesn’t want borders, they want burial plots… and they want them filled with Jews. That’s not a peace plan; that’s a genocidal mission statement. And the world shrugs because moral clarity died somewhere between TikTok influencers and UN press briefings.

And these people have the audacity — the unholy chutzpah — to pretend that Israel needs to “show restraint” while they’re literally broadcasting their intentions like a terrorist TED Talk. Meshaal sits there with the confidence of a man who knows the West will blame Israel no matter what he says, no matter how many civilians he hides behind, no matter how many cease-fires he violates before his morning coffee.

Let’s be brutally honest:

A “cease-fire” with Hamas is like handing a wolf a vegan cookbook and expecting peace in the forest. It’s fantasy. It’s delusion. It’s a geopolitical acid trip.

There is no cease-fire when one side is dedicated — proudly, publicly — to annihilation.

There is no truce when the enemy’s charter reads like a medieval death oath.

There is no “both sides” when one side launches rockets, slaughters families, and cheers in the streets while the other side builds hospitals, rescues hostages, and warns civilians to evacuate.

Call it what it is: Israel is in a fight for survival against a death cult that refuses to stop unless it is stopped.

And here’s the part nobody wants to say out loud but we’ll say it because truth matters:

The ONLY time Hamas ever “respects” a cease-fire is when they’re too busy running from the IDF to violate it.

So no — there is no cease-fire.

There is victory or vulnerability, security or slaughter, Israel standing strong or Hamas dragging the Middle East back into the Dark Ages.

And the world can either wake the hell up… or Israel will defend itself without their permission, their approval, or their fake outrage.

Because as Trump understood and said bluntly, peace only comes when terror fears consequences — and Hamas doesn’t fear anything except a strong, unrestrained Israel doing what must be done.

