FreedomFighter
Of course Hamas does not want peace nor do they want a "Palestinian" state. This they have proven many times. They want a Palestinian Israel and they want their peace of no Jews left alive.

What I want to see, with the blessings of G-d, is "a strong, unrestrained Israel doing what must be done." Destroy the "Palestinian" myth, finish flattening Gaza and send the remainder of Hamas to hell, where they belong.

The region called Palestine has no historical record of an independent Palestinian state. It was ruled by various empires: Canaanites, Israelites (c. 1000–586 BCE), Persians, Hellenistic kingdoms, Romans (renamed Palaestina after 135 CE), Byzantines, Islamic Caliphates, Crusaders, Mamluks, Ottomans (1517–1917), and British Mandate (1917–1948).

Jews had a continuous presence, with significant kingdoms (Israel/Judah) from the 10th century BCE, supported by archaeological and textual evidence like the Mesha Stele (~840 BCE). Despite exiles (Babylonian, 586 BCE; Roman, 70 CE), Jewish communities persisted in cities like Jerusalem and Hebron.

There will be no peace on earth, ‘til all terrorists, and them that support terrorists, become forgotten ashes under our feet.

