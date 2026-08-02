Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

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DesertEagle50's avatar
DesertEagle50
25m

Stunning piece

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Dr. Wayne's avatar
Dr. Wayne
1h

I did indeed bring my PhD degree there, without a clipboard but with a highly empirical mindset. There is an intangible but unmistakable feeling there.

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