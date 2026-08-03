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Netanya in August is not a beach town. It is a full-scale human migration involving umbrellas, watermelon, inflatable unicorns, twelve thousand plastic bags, and at least one grandmother yelling at a child who is forty-three years old.

The Mediterranean is glittering. The cliffs are glowing. The sky is offensively blue. The promenade looks like God finished creating the world, stepped back, admired His work, and then allowed someone to build a kosher pizza shop beside it.

And everywhere, absolutely everywhere, there are French Jews.

You hear French from the elevator. French from the beach chairs. French from inside the water. French from a man arguing with another man who appears to be his brother, cousin, business partner, cardiologist, and mortal enemy.

Netanya has become the place where French Jews come to enjoy the Mediterranean without being told that their Star of David is somehow disrupting public order.

France lost them.

Israel got them.

This is one of the greatest trades in modern history.

France received antisemitic marches, moral confusion, politicians who speak for eighteen minutes without communicating a single recognizable thought, and a national obsession with surrendering to every terrible idea provided it arrives wrapped in intellectual vocabulary.

Israel received Jewish families, booming businesses, excellent bakeries, loud Shabbat tables, aggressive parking techniques, and people who can complain in two languages before breakfast.

We won.

I still hate France.

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To be clear, I do not hate every French person. That would require meeting all of them, and I have errands. I hate France as an idea. The governmental France. The pompous France. The France that lectures Israel about proportion while entire neighborhoods in Paris require Jews to disguise their identity as though they are smuggling uranium through Charles de Gaulle Airport.

France loves universal human rights. It simply becomes extremely busy whenever Jews require them.

The French political establishment can detect an Israeli apartment permit from four thousand kilometers away, but somehow struggles to notice Jews being beaten in its own streets.

A Jew wears a kippah in Jerusalem: colonial provocation.

A Jew removes his kippah in Paris because he fears being attacked: complicated social tensions requiring dialogue.

France has mastered this linguistic trick. Nothing is ever antisemitism. It is “social anger.” It is “Middle East tensions.” It is “youth frustration.” Apparently screaming about killing Jews is now a form of community outreach.

Then these same French officials appear on television, fold their faces into the expression of a disappointed headmaster, and explain that Israel must show restraint.

Restraint?

France cannot control a roundabout protest without setting half the countryside on fire.

French farmers become annoyed and cover government buildings in manure. Taxi drivers block Paris. Teenagers overturn cars. The entire nation goes on strike because someone suggested retiring before the age of ninety-seven.

But Israel, surrounded by terrorist armies with missiles, tunnels, drones, and genocidal manifestos, is expected to respond with the emotional calm of a yoga instructor.

The hypocrisy could power Europe through winter.

Still, the French Jews are magnificent.

They arrive in Netanya dressed for the beach as though the beach has a maître d’. Israeli men stumble down in faded shirts, mismatched sandals, and swimming trunks purchased during the second Lebanon war. The French Jewish man appears in white linen, sunglasses, expensive sandals, and enough cologne to alter maritime weather patterns.

His wife looks immaculate. His children look immaculate. Even the family’s bag of Bamba looks imported.

They do not walk onto the beach. They make an entrance.

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Then, within eleven minutes, they become Israeli.

Someone steals their shade.

A child loses a sandal.

The umbrella collapses.

A lifeguard screams something incomprehensible through a loudspeaker.

The father begins arguing with the laws of physics.

Now he belongs here.

That is the beauty of Israel. It does not matter whether you arrived from Casablanca, Paris, Johannesburg, Moscow, Brooklyn, Buenos Aires, Addis Ababa, or a suburb where the largest Jewish landmark was the Costco kosher section. Israel absorbs you into its national rhythm.

You arrive elegant.

Three weeks later, you are shouting at a parking app.

You arrive speaking French.

Six months later, you are mixing Hebrew, French, Arabic slang, and hand gestures that could be interpreted by aircraft.

You arrive believing queues are orderly arrangements.

Israel cures you of that immediately.

Netanya is the perfect city for this transformation because it is both beautiful and completely insane.

The sea lies below the sandstone cliffs, calm and ancient, stretching west toward civilizations that have spent centuries telling Jews where they may live. Behind it rises a city filled with Jews who ignored them.

There is something deeply satisfying about that.

French Jews sit on the shore of the Jewish state, eating sandwiches, watching their children run freely, and speaking openly about being Jewish. No lowered voices. No hidden necklaces. No scanning the train carriage before mentioning Israel. No checking whether the restaurant owner has developed revolutionary opinions about Zionism between the appetizer and dessert.

Just Jews.

Loud, sunburned, overfed, argumentative Jews.

Free Jews.

This is what Europe never understood about Zionism. Zionism was not a request for approval. It was the end of the request.

For centuries, Jews lived according to the emotional weather of kings, priests, mobs, governments, universities, newspapers, and whichever lunatic had discovered that blaming Jews was easier than repairing the economy.

Then we came home.

Now France can issue statements.

Israel has an air force.

This appears to have upset the natural European order.

They preferred the Jew as a museum exhibit. Quiet. Historical. Dead enough to generate sympathy, but not alive enough to defend himself.

A dead Jew receives a memorial plaque.

A living Jew with a rifle receives a United Nations investigation.

The French Jews of Netanya understand this better than anyone. They know the strange European bargain: You may be Jewish, but please do it discreetly. You may support Israel, but only during cultural festivals involving hummus. You may remember Jewish persecution, provided you never draw conclusions from it.

Israel offers another bargain entirely: Bring your family, your accent, your recipes, your opinions, your impossible demands regarding bread, and your belief that every problem can be solved by loudly calling your cousin.

Welcome home.

Netanya’s French Jewish community has brought extraordinary energy to the city. Synagogues are full. Restaurants are packed. Property prices have reached the point where buying an apartment may require selling a medium-sized European republic. French bakeries have multiplied. Even the croissants seem more Zionist here.

A croissant in Paris is a pastry.

A croissant in Netanya is a refugee success story.

I sat near the water and watched families spread across the sand. Grandparents under umbrellas. Teenagers taking photographs. Little children charging into the waves with the suicidal confidence unique to little children. Parents yelling warnings that nobody obeyed.

This was not merely a day at the beach.

It was Jewish history wearing sunscreen.

The Roman Empire is gone.

The Crusaders are gone.

The Soviet Union is gone.

The British Mandate is gone.

The French government continues producing statements, but we must accept that no civilization disappears in a single afternoon.

And here we are.

Back on the Mediterranean coast.

Building cities.

Raising children.

Speaking Hebrew.

Arguing in French.

Eating watermelon badly.

Creating traffic where no traffic should logically exist.

France may have given the world fine art, excellent food, and the astonishing belief that a scarf qualifies as a personality.

But French Jews gave Israel something better: themselves.

So I will continue mocking France. It has earned the attention. A country that believes Israel is the central problem in the Middle East while Parisian Jews conceal their identity has voluntarily entered the satire business.

But French Jews?

I love them.

I love their passion, their style, their families, their fierce Jewish pride, their ability to turn a quiet synagogue into something resembling a championship football match, and their refusal to apologize for being alive.

They did not abandon France.

France abandoned them.

Netanya welcomed them with beaches, balconies, bakeries, impossible drivers, and municipal taxes capable of causing spiritual distress.

In other words, Israel welcomed them properly.

By sunset, the sky above Netanya had turned orange and pink. The towers along the cliff caught the final light. Families began gathering towels, toys, half-eaten snacks, and children who claimed they were not tired while collapsing face-first into the sand.

The French voices continued around me.

I smiled.

France can keep its lectures.

We will keep its Jews.

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