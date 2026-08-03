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Proton7's avatar
Proton7
3h

The land is inoffensive in France.

France is Imploding.

Maybe the Beach in France is nice.

Maybe French Civilians and Politians suck

Like Macaroon is Buttfucking Trudeu

Hummmmm

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
8m

Not all the French people are anti Israel. It’s the government. We’ve lived in France, made many friends and never experienced antisemitism.

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