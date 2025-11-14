Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olga Pavlova's avatar
Olga Pavlova
Nov 14

Shabbat Shalom - from a gentile.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gary Friedman's avatar
Gary Friedman
Nov 14

Yonah E: Thank you for this thoughtful and beautiful essay. Our discussion at minyan yesterday touched on these very points. Your piece left me hearing "To Dream the Impossible Dream" in my head. If Abraham and ?Ephron? could document a mutually-beneficial financial transaction in Genesis, then perhaps a mutually-beneficial state of coexistence is indeed feasible. Forgive my eternal optimism...it annoys the heck out of my wife, too. Please keep your writings coming. Gary

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture