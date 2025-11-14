Subscribe

I identify as a Jew — and I say it with the full, explosive, unapologetic force of Chayei Sarah, with zero brakes and zero hesitation. Sarah Imeinu leaves this world and Avraham doesn’t bow, doesn’t wait, doesn’t negotiate his identity or his destiny. He buys Hebron outright, full price, in public, permanently — staking the Jewish claim to the Land of Israel before half the world even existed. This is not symbolism, this is Torah reality, covenantal fact, historical truth that rattles the bones of anyone who wishes it weren’t so. And that same fire lives in me when I say: I identify as a Jew.

I identify as a Jew the way Avraham stood in Hebron — clear, fierce, unstoppable — because Jewish identity is not something you “try on.” It is carved into the soul, older than Rome, older than Europe, older than every empire that tried to write us out of existence. My identity is not negotiable, not up for debate, not adjustable for anyone’s comfort. It is the same ancient, holy stubbornness the Torah calls עם קשה עורף — not a flaw, but a superpower. The reason we’re still here while every empire that hated us is a dusty footnote.

And if you’re a secular Jew reading this? This is your inheritance too. You don’t need to pray perfectly, speak Hebrew fluently, keep every law, or even believe in everything — your Jewish soul outruns your doubts. You are the descendant of the man who walked into Hebron and purchased eternity. You belong to Sarah’s tent, where the Shabbat light never went out. You carry a legacy that refuses to be erased. You don’t need theology to feel the truth. It’s in your DNA.

If you’re a righteous gentile standing with Israel — you are part of this fire as well. You stand with the story that taught the world what good and evil actually mean. You stand with the descendants of Avraham, the people who introduced conscience to humanity. You stand with a nation that chooses life while surrounded by death-worshipping cowards. You stand with truth even when it’s unpopular, even when it’s hard — and that makes you part of the moral backbone of humanity.

And to the haters — pay attention. Chayei Sarah is the Torah’s eternal slap across the face of every liar who claims Jews have no connection to the Land of Israel. Before your modern slogans, before your propaganda, before your invented narratives, before your terror movements, before your historical revisionism — Avraham purchased Hebron in broad daylight and buried Sarah in the ground we still walk on today. Every ounce of dust in Judea screams the truth you cannot silence: We are home. We were always home. We will always be home. You can rage, scream, deny, distort — but Jewish existence is the immovable object your hatred keeps smashing into and losing.

And now — breathe — because it’s Shabbat. The same Shabbat Sarah lit in her tent, the same flame that burned from week to week, the same holiness that carried us through exile, war, diaspora, return, and rebirth. Light the candles with pride. Taste the challah with gratitude. Sit at your table knowing you are part of a people who survive everything and rise higher every time. Whether you’re religious, secular, searching, or a righteous gentile standing firmly with us — this Shabbat is yours too.

I identify as a Jew — with the fire of Avraham’s courage, Sarah’s light, Hebron’s stone, Judea’s breath, and Jerusalem’s eternity burning in my veins. Shabbat Shalom — and may the whole world feel the truth shake beneath their feet.

