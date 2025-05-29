Apparently, I’m a right-wing fascist pig.

No, I didn’t burn books.

No, I didn’t ban TikTok.

No, I didn’t even vote for a military junta.

All I did was pack up my family, leave my Tesla in Scottsdale, and move to Judea(so-called West Bank) — during a war — with a smile, a suitcase, and a siddur.

Boom. Fascist.

Apparently, wanting your kids to grow up Jewish, b…