I moved to Israel in the middle of a war.

Neutrality was never an option.

I walked away from the soft tyranny of consensus—the soothing, suffocating doctrine that tells you nothing is sacred, everything is negotiable, borders are violence, nations are myths, history is a lie, and identity is something you can swap like a costume. I rejected the worldview that worships feelings and calls it morality, that mistakes noise for justice and collapse for progress.

This is not a political statement.

It is a civilizational confession.

Because something is deeply wrong with a world that tells the Jewish people—of all people—to stop believing in their story. Something obscene about a culture that celebrates every indigenous claim on earth except the one written in blood, covenant, exile, and return. Something rotten about a moral system that cheers rebellion but despises responsibility; that loves victims only as long as they remain weak; that romanticizes anarchy and then acts shocked when it devours everything it touches.

I didn’t come to Israel because I was radicalized.

I came because I woke up.

Woke-ism tells you that roots are dangerous, that hierarchies are evil, that excellence is oppression, that nations are crimes, that strength is immoral. Israel is the living refutation of that lie. Israel says: a people can be ancient without being obsolete; strong without being cruel; rooted without being racist; sovereign without apologizing for breathing.

I fell in love with a land that refuses to dissolve into theory.

A land where ideas are tested against reality, not applause. Where socialism nearly killed it and capitalism—with grit, innovation, and moral purpose—revived it. Where survival demanded productivity, not protest. Where value had to be created, not demanded. Israel is what happens when a people who lost everything decide never again to outsource their fate.

This is not utopia.

This is adulthood.

I fell in love with a people who do not pretend history is over. A people who know that evil does not vanish when you rename it, that violence does not disappear when you contextualize it, that hatred does not soften when you empathize with it. A people who understand that peace is not wished into existence—it is secured, defended, earned.

The woke world says: be universal, be nowhere, be nothing.

The Jewish story says: be particular, be somewhere, be responsible.

And then there is God—

the most scandalous idea of all in a culture drunk on self-worship.

Not the God of vague spirituality and inclusive platitudes, but the God who draws lines. Who chooses a people, a land, a law, a story—and says, This is where meaning enters the world. A God who demands moral clarity when the crowd demands moral fog. A God who does not flatter humanity, but elevates it through obligation.

Israel is where God is not reduced to sentiment.

He is binding.

I moved because I could no longer tolerate the lie that Jews are safe only when they are invisible. Because I refused the role modernity assigns us: mascot of suffering, symbol without sovereignty, conscience of the world with no right to defend itself. Because I saw clearly that the same ideology that chants for “liberation” everywhere else demands Jewish surrender here.

And I chose defiance.

I chose a place where Jewish children learn not only how to remember the dead, but how to protect the living. Where prayer has coordinates. Where language resurrected itself. Where exile ends not with an apology, but with a home.

This is not colonialism.

This is return.

This is not extremism.

This is continuity.

This is not nostalgia.

This is destiny with receipts.

I did not move to Israel because it was popular. I moved because it was true. Because truth is not democratic. Because history is not crowdsourced. Because belonging is not something you negotiate with people who hate you for having it.

This is the greatest love story ever told because it asks the one question modernity cannot answer:

What would you die for—and what would you live for with the same seriousness?

I chose Israel because I wanted a life that demands courage, not compliance. Meaning, not mood. Covenant, not chaos.

I didn’t move during the war.

I moved because the war revealed everything.

And once you see it, you can never go back to pretending the lie was love.

