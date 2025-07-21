Subscribe

NO, I WILL NOT CALM DOWN.

NO, I WILL NOT “MODERATE MY TONE.”

And NO, I WILL NOT STOP REPEATING FACTS UNTIL YOU BRAIN-DEAD, MORALITY-DEFICIENT, DIPLOMAT-ZOMBIES EITHER WAKE UP OR COLLAPSE UNDER THE WEIGHT OF YOUR OWN HYPOCRISY.

You lunatics published a joint statement telling Israel to stop the war?

To “ease humanitarian restrictions”?

To what—cater lunch to Hamas with a smile while they hold our babies in cages?

You’ve officially lost your minds.

This is the most historically illiterate, ethically upside-down, cerebrally bankrupt statement in the history of international word-vomiting.

You people have been chugging so much moral sewage, you actually believe Hamas is the victim.

YOU’RE NOT PEACEMAKERS — YOU’RE ARSONISTS WITH A FIRE EXTINGUISHER TATTOOED ON YOUR FOREHEAD.

Let me be INSANELY CLEAR for the 9,000th time because you people apparently eat facts for breakfast and poop propaganda:

🧠 HAMAS started the war.

🧠 HAMAS butchered civilians.

🧠 HAMAS raped women and children.

🧠 HAMAS is holding 120+ hostages.

🧠 HAMAS refuses the ceasefire deal.

🧠 HAMAS uses humanitarian aid to fuel more terror.

🧠 HAMAS hides behind babies.

🧠 HAMAS steals the food, steals the fuel, steals the headlines, and YOU — YES, YOU — HAND THEM THE MEGAPHONE.

And yet, who do you scold?

ISRAEL.

Why?

Because we’re breathing? Because we’re Jewish? Because we said NEVER AGAIN and meant it this time?

You absolute buffoons. You blood-soaked, virtue-signaling, latte-sipping failures of human decency.

Let’s talk about Belgium — the international capital of hypocrisy in a waffle cone.

You arrested and beat two Israelis for waving a Givati flag.

Not for rioting. Not for assault.

For being Jewish and proud.

You beat Jews in 2025 — in Europe — for waving a flag.

While Hezbollah-sympathizers roam free, waving their death cult banners, and you bow to them like obedient little bureaucratic worms.

Belgium, you are not a country.

You’re a cautionary tale in a trench coat.

And then there’s Canada. Or as we now call it, Carneygrad — ruled by Mark “The Soul-Sold-to-Davos” Carney, the unelected globalist banker who probably sleeps in a bed of UN reports and ESG certificates.

Mark Carney doesn’t care about Jews, hostages, or facts.

He cares about climate credits, being invited to the next WEF wine mixer, and selling Canada’s backbone to the highest bidder.

And don’t even get me started on the rest of the clown coalition:

🇫🇷 France – You can’t keep a croissant intact without a riot and you’re lecturing the IDF?

🇩🇪 Germany – You built the ovens and now you’re mad we installed locks on our doors.

🇬🇧 Britain – You went from Churchill to cowering before campus Hamas fanboys.

🇸🇪 Sweden – Where foreign policy is set by 23-year-old interns with TikTok pseudoscience degrees.

🇮🇪 Ireland – You’ve officially become Hamas’s PR department with Guinness breath.

🇳🇿 New Zealand – You’re so irrelevant I forgot you existed mid-sentence.

YOU’RE ALL PATHETIC.

You want to know why I keep ranting?

WHY I WON’T SHUT UP?

WHY I REPEAT THESE FACTS 300 TIMES A DAY?

BECAUSE YOU DON’T LISTEN.

BECAUSE YOU DON’T READ.

BECAUSE YOU PREFER TERRORISTS TO JEWS WITH GUNS.

BECAUSE YOU HAVE THE ATTENTION SPAN OF A GOLDFISH ON INSTAGRAM.

BECAUSE YOU ONLY CARE ABOUT JEWS WHEN THEY’RE BLEEDING, NOT WHEN THEY’RE SHOOTING BACK.

This is not about peace.

This is about you being emotionally allergic to Jewish self-defense.

And here’s the ultimate, untweetable, career-ending truth:

🛑 You don’t hate war — you hate losing control of the Jew.

🛑 You don’t want peace — you want the return of the ghetto.

🛑 You don’t want justice — you want Jews back on trains so you can feel morally superior again.

WELL, TOO BAD.

We’re not dying for your guilt complex.

We’re not surrendering because it fits your political narrative.

We’re not playing the victim so you can parade our corpses through your fake “Never Again” museums.

Israel fights.

Israel wins.

And I rant, because truth today is resistance — and shouting it into your deaf ears is the only moral thing left to do.

So go ahead. Issue your next garbage statement.

Print it on toilet paper. Fold it into a dove. Light it on fire.

We’ll be over here — surviving, screaming, and making sure the next Jew with a rifle never again has to ask your permission to exist.

Now sit down. Zip it.

And remember who you tried to silence.