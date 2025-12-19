Subscribe

I am making the easiest offer in human history. One million dollars. Real money. Not exposure. Not vibes. Not “educate yourself.” A million dollars if you can name one ancient Palestinian site and send me a picture of it. One site. One photo. Stones preferred. Inscriptions welcome. Dust encouraged. Filters discouraged.

Take your time. I’m not going anywhere. History usually doesn’t either.

What’s fascinating is how quickly this simple request causes panic. Suddenly everyone becomes philosophical. Spiritual. Metaphorical. “Ancient” starts meaning “before I was born.” “Site” becomes “this neighborhood my cousin remembers.” “Evidence” is rebranded as “colonial thinking.” Archaeology, apparently, is now problematic because it keeps asking rude questions like who was here and when.

You’d think this would be easy. Civilizations love leaving stuff behind. Pottery. Coins. Temples. Laws. Kings with egos. Graffiti complaining about taxes. History is messy and loud and leaves receipts. And yet—when it comes to ancient Palestinian civilization—the ground is quieter than a library at midnight.

People try anyway. They always do. Jerusalem gets tossed out immediately, like a reflex. Bold move. Unfortunately, Jerusalem shows up—over and over and over again—in Jewish texts, coins, seals, architecture, and inscriptions going back nearly three thousand years. That’s not a coincidence. That’s not propaganda. That’s stratigraphy. Layers. Rocks doing the talking. And the rocks are extremely Jewish.

Then come the villages. Nineteenth century, maybe late eighteenth if we’re feeling generous. Beautiful places. Still closer to electricity than antiquity. Still not ancient. Still not helping you buy a yacht.

Then comes the pivot. The spiritual turn. “Palestine is ancient in our hearts.” That’s lovely. My bank does not accept hearts as collateral. I asked.

Here’s where the shovel ruins the party. Dig anywhere in the land—hills, valleys, deserts, cities—and archaeology keeps pulling the same prank like it’s got a sense of humor. Hebrew inscriptions. Jewish ritual baths. Coins stamped with “Jerusalem” and “Zion.” Synagogues older than most modern nation-states. Kings named David, Hezekiah, Josiah—names that stubbornly refuse to trend on TikTok but won’t leave the archaeological record either.

It’s almost impressive how consistent it is. The land itself did not get the rebranding memo. No matter how loudly people chant, the dirt keeps coughing up Jews.

And this is where the silence gets loud. Because for a people allegedly “indigenous since time immemorial,” there are some awkward gaps. No ancient Palestinian kings. No ancient Palestinian language. No ancient Palestinian coins. No ancient Palestinian temples. No inscriptions. No legal codes. Not even a badly carved stone complaining about grain prices. Nothing. Not one thing you could photograph, label, date, and put in a museum without a footnote the size of a novel.

Civilizations don’t vanish without a trace. Myths do.

What exists instead is a modern political identity projected backward with the confidence of a PowerPoint presentation and defended with the intensity usually reserved for pyramid schemes. It has slogans. It has flags. It has very passionate spokespeople. What it does not have is archaeology. And archaeology is rude like that—it doesn’t care how loudly you believe.

Judaism, on the other hand, doesn’t need a makeover. It doesn’t need to be reinvented or justified or rebranded. It’s a people, a law, a language, a calendar, and a land—documented continuously for millennia. Zionism didn’t invent that connection. Zionism just had the audacity to treat Jewish history as real. To say, out loud, that a people with texts, coins, cities, kings, prayers, and graves in a land might actually belong there.

Zionism is Judaism remembered instead of apologized for. Judaism lived instead of archived.

And here’s a useful rule: when history is on your side, you whisper and point to stones. When it isn’t, you shout, chant, cancel, rebrand, and demand that archaeology stop being so insensitive. One identity is carved into rock, scripture, soil, and time. The other exists mainly in press releases, protest signs, and very confident Instagram captions.

That’s not a disagreement. That’s a contrast.

So once more, with feeling: name one ancient Palestinian site. Send me a picture. Change history. Collect the check. Until then, forgive my skepticism—because when a story needs volume control instead of evidence, it usually isn’t history.

It’s marketing.

The million dollars are waiting.

The ruins, apparently, are still imaginary.

