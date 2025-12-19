Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
13m

What you have written should be read as a history lesson in every classroom, and a challenge at every so called Palestinian demonstration!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Front Page: Holy Land's avatar
Front Page: Holy Land
28m

They will say Jesus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture