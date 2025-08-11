I Wish I Could Have a Conversation
I wish I could have a conversation with one of the Six Million.
Not just a polite chat, but to sit with them, face to face, soul to soul—before the cattle car, before the gas chamber, before the world decided they didn’t deserve to breathe.
I wish I could sit with that grandmother—wrinkled, wise, still carrying the light of life in her eyes—and tell her t…
