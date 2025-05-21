Year: 2037

Location: Everywhere sanity was once legal

🌍 Welcome to Clownworld 2.0

The liberal globalists had their shot — and boy did they take it.

What remains of the once-free world is now ruled by the deranged union of:

France, England, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and the ghost of Canadian Wokery.

Subscribe

Canada no longer has Mark Carney — he finally left offi…