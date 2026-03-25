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Lily_1905's avatar
Lily_1905
22m

I can’t decide what I love most about Yonah – his acerbic wit, biting sarcasm, or deep loathing of oat milk.

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
3h

Ah yes, let’s not DO anything-first thing we MUST do is…TALK ENDLESSLY about this ‼️💥Message received. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🇮🇱🇺🇸❤️🙏😺

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