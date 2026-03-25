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Every time something explodes in the real world, the anti-war media reacts like someone spilled oat milk in a philosophy seminar. Immediate panic, lots of blinking, and then out come the same five phrases like they’re reading off a sacred scroll: “This is complicated,” “We must avoid escalation,” “Have we considered diplomacy?” Yes, genius, we’ve considered diplomacy. It’s been considered so hard it should have a loyalty card and a free sandwich by now.

These people talk about “escalation” like it’s some mysterious force of nature. As if missiles just appear because someone somewhere was slightly too assertive in a press conference. No, escalation usually happens because one side keeps pushing and the other side keeps hosting conferences about pushing. But sure, let’s hold another panel. Maybe this time the regime threatening everyone will tune in, take notes, and say, “You know what, fair point, we’ve learned a lot from your tone.”

And the experts. Oh, the experts. These people have predicted every outcome except the one that actually happens. They sit there with maps, charts, and expressions so serious you’d think they’re about to solve gravity, and then deliver the boldest conclusion imaginable: “This could get worse.” Thank you, Oracle of Delphi. Stunning insight. Next you’ll tell us water is wet and bad actors might act badly.

Then comes the moral gymnastics. This is where it gets Olympic-level ridiculous. They start explaining how everything is everyone’s fault, which is a fascinating way to say nothing while sounding incredibly busy. You’ll hear things like, “Both sides need to show restraint,” as if one side isn’t actively building the problem while the other is reacting to it. It’s like watching someone get punched in the face and the commentator goes, “Interesting, but have we considered that both participants contributed to the existence of fists?”

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And let’s talk about diplomacy again, because they won’t stop. According to this crowd, diplomacy is like a magic spell. You just keep saying the word and eventually reality bends to your will. “More talks.” “Renewed talks.” “Backchannel talks.” At this point, if talking could solve it, we’d be living in a utopia powered entirely by panel discussions and lukewarm coffee. But somehow, shockingly, talking only works when the other side isn’t using it as a timeout to reload.

The distance is the best part. The loudest voices are always the safest ones. Sitting comfortably, tweeting about restraint like it’s a yoga pose. “We must all just breathe.” That’s adorable. Tell that to people who don’t have the luxury of turning the news off and pretending the problem will politely wait until after brunch. From far away, everything looks like an overreaction. Up close, doing nothing looks like a death wish with better branding.

And the fear. Sweet, polished, intellectualized fear. They don’t call it fear, of course. They call it “prudence” and “strategic caution,” which is a very elegant way of saying, “I am terrified of making a decision.” Because decisions come with consequences, and consequences don’t fit neatly into a segment with a commercial break.

Here’s the joke they don’t realize they’re part of: they think avoiding action avoids consequences. It doesn’t. It just delays them and makes them bigger, louder, and significantly more expensive. It’s like ignoring a leak in your house because you’re worried fixing it might damage the wall, and then acting shocked when the entire ceiling collapses. “We warned this could happen.” Yes, you warned us while doing absolutely nothing to stop it. Incredible strategy.

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And when action finally happens, when patience runs out and reality kicks the door in, they all gather again, horrified. “This is exactly what we feared.” Of course it is. You fear everything. If a strong wind blows, you’re drafting an op-ed about atmospheric aggression.

The truth they can’t stand, the one that ruins their whole performance, is that sometimes force isn’t a choice between good and bad. It’s a choice between bad now or worse later. But “worse later” is their comfort zone, because later can be debated, analyzed, and gently massaged into a narrative where no one is responsible.

So they keep talking. And talking. And talking. Panels, podcasts, think pieces, emergency summits about the last summit. A never-ending loop of very serious people saying very safe things while the world moves on without waiting for their consensus.

At some point, reality stops asking for permission. And when it does, all the carefully crafted language in the world doesn’t change the basic equation: you either deal with a threat when it’s manageable, or you deal with it when it’s a monster.

And watching these people try to process that is almost impressive. Like watching someone try to negotiate with a fire. “Have we considered de-escalating the flames?” Yes. The fire has considered it too. It declined.

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That’s the whole show. Endless hesitation, dressed up as intelligence, collapsing the second reality refuses to cooperate. And somehow, they’re still shocked. Every single time.

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