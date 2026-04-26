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Imagine a world where truth doesn’t just bend but breaks, where right is called wrong and evil is dressed up, polished, marketed, and sold back to us as virtue, not as some abstract philosophy but as the air we breathe every single day, a world where defending your family is branded “genocide” while the slaughter of families is reframed as “resistance,” where language itself has been hijacked so completely that reality no longer needs to make sense as long as the narrative holds.

Imagine a world where the descendants of history’s greatest victims are now accused of being the villains, where Jews—after everything, after centuries of exile, after pogroms, after gas chambers—are pointed at and called Nazis, and people nod along like this is thoughtful, like this is moral, like this is anything other than a civilization losing its grip on truth.

Imagine a world where the murder of children is justified with carefully constructed sentences, where the rape of women is buried under soft terminology so no one has to feel uncomfortable, where kidnapping civilians becomes a tactic to be debated rather than condemned, where atrocities are filmed in real time on body cameras and instead of universal outrage we get analysis, explanation, hesitation.

Imagine a world so morally exhausted it needs “context” before it can call evil by its name.

Imagine a society where people who simply want to live, raise families, exist in peace are forced behind gates and guards not because they are violent but because they refuse to die quietly, a world where institutions that once existed to educate now exist to indoctrinate, where hatred is curriculum, where truth is negotiable but slogans are mandatory, where human rights are invoked loudly when convenient and discarded instantly when they are not.

Imagine a civilization so confused that sickness is called health, clarity is called extremism, and truth itself is treated like a threat.

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This didn’t happen overnight. This is not a sudden collapse. This is decades of erosion, decades of moral cowardice dressed up as intellectual sophistication, the slow replacement of conviction with apology, of clarity with relativism, of strength with endless analysis that produces nothing but paralysis.

September 11 was not just an attack, it was a warning shot, planes turned into weapons, civilians turned into targets, the most powerful nation on earth brought to its knees by an ideology that openly celebrates death, and instead of clarity we hesitated, we debated, we searched for root causes as if mass murder requires explanation before it requires resistance.

And that hesitation metastasized.

It became a worldview.

A worldview where people genuinely believe peace is always one negotiation away, one more summit, one more handshake, one more illusion, as if reality bends to intention, as if those who celebrate your destruction are just misunderstood partners waiting for the right conditions.

But peace is not built on denial.

Peace is not built on pretending.

There are ideologies in this world that are fundamentally incompatible with freedom, with democracy, with life itself, and pretending otherwise is not compassion, it is delusion, and the real tragedy is not that evil exists, it always has, the real tragedy is that we have lost the courage to name it.

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We replaced moral clarity with relativism.

We replaced conviction with cowardice.

We replaced strength with a kind of intellectual theater where everything is analyzed and nothing is defended.

And in that vacuum, the worst actors don’t just survive, they thrive, because nothing empowers evil more than good people who refuse to act.

We like to think stories like Sodom and Gomorrah are ancient, distant, irrelevant, but they are not stories, they are warnings, warnings about what happens when a society becomes so inverted that cruelty becomes normal and righteousness becomes offensive.

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And if that sounds familiar, it should.

Because we are not watching it.

We are living it.

This is not a policy disagreement.

This is not a border dispute.

This is not politics.

This is a confrontation between good and evil whether people are comfortable with that language or not, because when murder is justified, rape is excused, and terror is glorified, you are no longer operating in the realm of politics, you are witnessing moral collapse in real time.

And now we arrive at the fracture, the core, the part no one wants to say out loud but everyone feels pressing against the edges of their conscience.

There is only one principle that has ever secured peace in a world like this, and it is not words, not statements, not hashtags, not conferences, not carefully worded condemnations designed to offend no one and change nothing.

It is strength.

Real strength.

The kind that draws lines and enforces them.

The kind that makes evil stop calculating narratives and start calculating consequences.

The kind that understands survival is not a discussion.

Because history has already answered this question with brutal consistency.

Weakness does not produce peace.

Weakness invites aggression.

Weakness rewards brutality.

Weakness guarantees more of the same.

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And here is the truth people keep trying to soften, dilute, intellectualize, because it makes them uncomfortable, because it demands something of them.

You cannot build peace with those committed to your annihilation.

You cannot reason with those who celebrate death.

You cannot outsource your survival to institutions that cannot even define reality, let alone defend it.

At some point—and that point is not theoretical, it is now—you either defend what is good or you watch it disappear.

And the most dangerous part of all of this is not the existence of evil.

It is the normalization of it.

The casual acceptance.

The intellectual gymnastics used to excuse it.

The quiet, creeping agreement that maybe it’s all just “complicated.”

This world is not hypothetical.

It is not a warning about the future.

It is the present.

It is now.

And this is the moment where civilizations decide who they are, not in speeches, not in theory, not in carefully crafted statements, but in action.

Because the second good starts calling evil “complicated,” evil doesn’t become complicated.

It becomes dominant.

And history, cold and indifferent, has already shown us exactly what happens next.

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