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Western Realist's avatar
Western Realist
8h

You are absolutely correct. Muslims are incompatible with Western life and Western and especially American values. There is no negotiating with someone who's life's mission is to hate you and kill you. They absolutely must be contained and neutralized.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
8h

The senior citizens I speak with say the same thing that they no longer recognize our country or the world, and that we’re glad we’re old. It’s a sad commentary on where we are.

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