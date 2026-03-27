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Stop the revisionist garbage.

This did not start yesterday. This did not start last month. This started on October 7, 2023, when Hamas stormed into Israel and butchered civilians, burned families, dragged hostages into tunnels, and exposed to the world exactly what happens when evil is funded, trained, and unleashed.

And let’s drop the idiocy right now:

Hamas did not invent itself.

Iran built it.

Iran funded it.

Iran armed it.

Iran trained it.

Hamas carried it out.

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So when Hamas attacked Israel, Iran attacked Israel.

Say it plainly and stop hiding behind semantics like a bunch of nervous academics.

And now the war is no longer hiding behind proxies.

The United States and Israel are already fighting Iran.

Missiles. Drones. Strikes. Retaliation.

Real war.

And the “free world”?

A collection of morons, cowards, and useful idiots standing around pretending this is a policy workshop instead of a battlefield.

Let’s name the problem, since politeness clearly isn’t working:

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The United Kingdom, led by Keir Starmer, acting like a compliance department instead of a country that once stood against actual tyranny.

France, under Emmanuel Macron, endlessly performing intellectual gymnastics while avoiding the one thing that matters: action.

Germany, with Olaf Scholz, announcing historic shifts and then collapsing into hesitation the second reality hits.

Canada, led by Mark Carney, projecting moral seriousness while contributing almost nothing of substance.

Japan, under Shigeru Ishiba, commanding one of the most advanced militaries on earth and still behaving like global collapse is someone else’s inconvenience.

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Australia, with Anthony Albanese, repeating alliance rhetoric like it’s a slogan instead of a responsibility.

Italy, under Giorgia Meloni, talking about Western strength while stalling when strength is actually required.

Every single one of these leaders runs a country with a real military.

Every single one benefits from a system built and enforced by the United States.

Every single one relies on Israel to absorb the consequences of the fight they refuse to fully join.

And when the war becomes undeniable?

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They freeze.

They stall.

They issue statements like frightened interns hoping the problem resolves itself.

Let’s call this what it is:

Pathetic.

The United States, with roughly 1.3 million active troops, is already in the fight.

Israel, a fraction of that size, is taking direct fire while striking back at the regime that engineered this war.

And the rest of the free world, with millions of troops combined, sits there like idiots waiting for someone else to handle it.

Do you understand how insane that looks?

Two countries fighting.

Dozens watching.

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All of them calling themselves allies.

That’s not alliance.

That’s freeloading cowards hiding behind flags.

And don’t think for a second that Russia and China aren’t enjoying every second of this. They are watching the West fracture in real time, learning exactly how weak, slow, and predictable the response is.

Iran sees it too.

Every day you sit out, they learn the same lesson:

Push harder.

Only a few will respond.

That is how this escalates.

That is how this spreads.

That is how you guarantee the next October 7.

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So here’s the message, stripped down to something even the most willfully blind idiot can understand:

If you are part of the free world, join the fight.

Not your words.

Not your concern.

Not your “support.”

Your action.

Commit real capability.

Stand visibly.

Act like allies instead of spectators.

Because right now, the United States and Israel are doing the heavy lifting while the rest of you posture, delay, and hope you won’t be called out.

Too late.

You are being called out.

And to Donald Trump:

Do not negotiate with these butchers.

Do not reward them with time.

Do not legitimize a regime that built this war from the ground up.

Finish it.

Because anything less is not strength.

It’s weakness stretched out over time, dressed up as strategy.

And weakness is exactly what created this disaster in the first place.