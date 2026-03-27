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Shelah Horvitz's avatar
Shelah Horvitz
1h

The European powers cannot possibly join a fight that might benefit The Jews. As it is, Iran may be pathetically losing militarily but their propaganda front has succeeded splendidly and Trump probably won't be able to stay in the war because the propaganda and gaslighting has solidly framed it as a war that puppetmaster Netanyahu manipulated Trump into fighting for the sake of The Jews. Trump's proximity to The Jews may cost the US Republicans the midterms and possibly the next Presidential election.

No one in the news media is mentioning that this is a proxy war to stop China from gaining international hegemony over the US. That is journalistic malpractice but journalistic malpractice is now the norm and not the exception.

The West is going down because it would rather be under Muslim tyranny than do anything that might have side effects of helping Jews.

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Devaraju Puli's avatar
Devaraju Puli
1h

If they do not stand up now as true allies, similar attacks could happen to them tomorrow, and they themselves will be responsible for that disaster. They must realize this.

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