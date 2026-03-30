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If only I were a Native American, no one would question my connection to the land beneath my feet.

If only I were a Spaniard, the soil of Spain would be understood as mine.

If only I were French, my roots would be honored without hesitation.

If only I were Ethiopian, my belonging would be self-evident.

Every nation is granted this dignity. Every people is allowed memory, ancestry, inheritance.

Except the Jew.

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When it comes to the Jew—when it comes to a Jewish nation, on land woven into our history, our prayers, our bones—suddenly the questions begin. Suddenly, history is debated, erased, rewritten.

My connection is questioned.

My existence is debated.

My survival is treated as an inconvenience.

And worse—far worse—violence against me is excused. Murder is rationalized. The violation of my people is contextualized, explained away, softened with language that would never be tolerated for anyone else.

Why?

Why is every nation entitled to its identity, its sovereignty, its ancestral home—but the Jew must stand trial for his?

What law of morality demands that I alone justify my existence?

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I look at the world and I see tyranny in plain sight. I see regimes that slaughter their own people—tens of thousands crushed for daring to dissent. I see terror enforced as policy, cruelty institutionalized.

And where is the outrage?

Where are the crowds at the gates?

Where are the voices that claim to defend justice?

Where is the moral clarity?

It disappears.

Yet when Jews defend themselves—after slaughter, after massacre, after October 7—the world finds its voice. Loud. Certain. Condemning.

It would be laughable if it weren’t so grotesque.

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So I ask again—if only…

If only people could still recognize evil without needing permission.

If only people could see goodness without suspicion.

If only truth didn’t have to fight this hard to be seen.

Or perhaps the answer is simpler, and darker:

The hatred of the Jew is stronger than the hatred of evil itself.

So let me be clear, for those who prefer slogans to facts: the IDF does not target babies. It does not rape women. It does not hide behind civilians. These are the crimes of those who wage terror, who turn hospitals into shields and brutality into strategy.

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Truth exists. It just requires the courage to look at it.

And as for me—I will not apologize for standing with my people. I will not shrink from the word Zionist. I will not trade life for approval.

If only you understood what that word really means.

But even if you don’t—the story continues without your permission.

And we are not leaving.

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