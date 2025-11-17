Subscribe

“Okay kids, gather round.

Some grown-ups say there’s a country called ‘Palestine.’

But that’s basically like when you draw a wobbly circle, poke two dots in it, and shout,

‘LOOK MOMMY I MADE A MAP!’

Sweetheart… you made a potato.

Israel is the real country — the one that actually exists when you’re done coloring.

But the ‘Palestine’ story?

Oh boy.

That’s like when a kid steals your Lego set, builds ONE crooked tower,

and then screams,

‘IT’S MY KINGDOM NOWWWW!’

No buddy… that’s my Lego… and also gravity is going to destroy your kingdom in 3…2…1…

So when someone says ‘Palestine is the real country,’

imagine a toddler with a blanket on their head yelling,

‘I AM THE PRESIDENT OF BLANKETLAND!’

Great imagination.

Incredible spirit.

But Blanketland disappears the second mommy needs to do laundry.

Real countries need history, laws, buildings, borders…

Not crayons, tantrums, and imaginary flags drawn on napkins during snack time.”

