If You Side with Iran, You Deserve to Burn With Them
I’m Done Being Polite. Iran is a Death Cult. The Media Are Their Whores. And You? You’re Either With Us or You’re With the Child Killers.
I’m going to say what the cowards won’t.
What the bought-and-paid-for anchors won’t.
What the trembling politicians sipping soy lattes in Brussels won’t.
Last night, Iran deliberately fired a missile into a civilian neigh…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.