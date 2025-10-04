I’m Just a Settler With Four Kids
So apparently, according to the Washington Post — that fine institution of Ivy-League hysteria and kale-flavored journalism — I’m a war criminal. Yes, me. A 40-something dad of four who still can’t figure out why the washing machine sounds like it’s possessed. I made Aliyah. I’m a settler. My daughter is eight, my boys track dirt through the house like …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.