Let’s skip the foreplay. You know who you are.

You’re the angry little troll with a terorist flag in your bio and a brain made of tofu screaming in my DMs:

“YOU WANT TO KILL ALL PALESTINIANS!”

“YOU’RE A GENOCIDAL MANIAC!”

“YOU’RE LITERALLY HITLER!”

No. I’m literally a Jew. In Israel. Trying not to get blown up.

And here’s the part your therapist probably missed:

I don’t want to kill anyone.

I want to drink my coffee in peace.

I want my kids to get to school without hearing air-raid sirens.

I want to live in my homeland without being screamed at by people who think Hamas are human rights activists with a side hustle in infant decapitation.

But apparently, that’s too much to ask.

Because I’m a Jew.

Because I’m alive.

Because I dared to exist without asking permission from a 22-year-old sociology major whose worldview was shaped entirely by TikTok, hummus, and half a Wikipedia article.

You’re not activists.

You’re not brave.

You’re not deep.

You’re a hashtag in search of a brain.

You scream “genocide” while terrorists livestream kidnappings.

You cry “oppression” while celebrating mass murder.

You chant “resistance” while rockets fall on my neighborhood.

Let me break it down for your tiny attention span:

Hamas is ISIS with better PR.

Israel is a country.

Terrorism is not activism.

And I. Am. Not. Apologizing.

I’m not here to “hear both sides.”

I’ve seen both sides. One of them burns babies. The other builds hospitals. If you can’t tell the difference, put down the protest sign and go hug a book.

You want me to shut up?

Too bad.

We tried silence in Europe.

Now we’ve got Israel. And tanks. And G-d. And no, you can’t sit with us.

To the entire unwashed rage mob:

No, I’m not answering your DMs.

No, I’m not reading your comments.

No, I don’t care what your professor said.

You’re not truth-tellers.

You’re not peacemakers.

You’re not oppressed.

You’re just loud, angry, and allergic to facts.

I will keep defending Israel.

I will keep calling out the butchers of Gaza.

I will keep standing with the IDF, with our soldiers, with our people.

I will not shut up.

I will not back down.

I will not fold to cowards in fake keffiyehs cosplaying as revolutionaries.

You want a safe space? Too bad.

This is Israel.

We don’t do safe spaces. We do survival.

To the lovers out there — the proud Jews, the real allies, the warriors, the moms packing lunches under rocket fire — I see you. I love you. I fight for you.

And to the haters?

Keep screaming.

Keep posting.

Keep crying.

Your rage is my comedy.

Your lies are my content.

Your meltdown is my momentum.

G-d gave us this land.

And I’m not giving it back.

Ever.

Am Yisrael Chai.

Now shove your DM where the sun doesn’t shine.