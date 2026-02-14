Subscribe

England, you rotting mausoleum of an empire that never learned when to stop talking. A nation that confused decline with moral elevation and decided lecturing Jews would be its final export. You choked Jewish refugees with paperwork while Europe was a slaughterhouse, chased survivors across the seas, trained your guns on the wrong people, then had the gall to act offended when Jews refused to lie down and die quietly. And when your planes crossed into a war zone in 1949 and got swatted, your first instinct was not reflection or restraint. It was to line up bombers to hit Tel Aviv at dawn. A city full of refugees. Widows. Orphans. Holocaust survivors. That wasn’t a mistake. That was muscle memory.

Let’s be clear, because Britain loves fog. Your aircraft wandered where they didn’t belong. Israel was fighting for its life. Israel fired back. You lost five planes and immediately reached for collective punishment like a spoiled aristocrat who can’t handle consequences. That you were stopped at the last minute does not absolve you. It indicts you. The only reason Tel Aviv wasn’t cratered by British bombs is because someone else slammed the brakes on your tantrum. You didn’t grow a conscience. You were restrained like a drunk uncle at a wedding.

Subscribe

And decades later, here you are, still fermenting in the same bile. Your press has turned self-righteousness into an industry. Endless columns dripping with smug certainty, inventing crimes, laundering lies, inflating numbers, stripping context, and calling it courage. You don’t analyze. You accuse. You don’t investigate. You insinuate. Terrorists become “activists.” Murder becomes “resistance.” Jewish self-defense becomes “aggression.” It’s not journalism. It’s ideological sewage poured daily into the public mind.

Your NGO class is a circus of moral frauds wearing halos made of grant money. They obsess over Israel like it’s a hobby, like it’s a kink, while actual mass murderers get gentle language and strategic silence. Internal voices scream that antisemitism is baked into the system, that conclusions are demanded before facts exist, and Britain responds with bureaucratic shrugs and HR statements. Neutrality, apparently, means staring at Israel with a microscope while waving Hamas and Iran through with a blindfold.

Subscribe

Then come the courts, the crown jewel of British hypocrisy. Gavel-wielding philosophers who twist language until vandalism becomes protest, intimidation becomes expression, and organized harassment becomes civic engagement. Groups that smash, vandalize, threaten, and target Jewish-linked institutions get wrapped in legal cotton wool while Jews are told to stay calm and trust the system. The same system that historically failed them every single time it mattered. Britain calls this balance. The rest of us call it enabling.

You have perfected the art of inverted morality. When Jews defend themselves, you scream restraint. When Jews are attacked, you demand context. When Jews are murdered, you ask what they did to deserve it. When Jews survive, you accuse them of cruelty. When Jews win, you accuse them of theft. When Jews mourn, you accuse them of propaganda. This is not confusion. This is obsession. Pathological, festering, and proud.

Subscribe

And don’t pretend this is new. This is the aftertaste of the Mandate. You carved up land you didn’t own, armed enemies you barely understood, blocked Jewish survival, then walked away congratulating yourselves on “order.” You left chaos and blame and decided the Jews would carry both forever. When that didn’t work, you switched tactics. Less rifles, more rhetoric. Less blockades, more editorials. Same target. Same venom.

The truly insane part is that you still think anyone is fooled. Israel exists. Hebrew is spoken openly. Jewish children grow up unashamed in a sovereign state you tried to suffocate at birth. The people you restricted, hunted, lectured, and nearly bombed built a country anyway. That is the wound you can’t stop scratching. Not policy. Not borders. Survival. Jewish survival drives Britain absolutely feral.

Subscribe

So keep screaming. Keep posturing. Keep publishing your sanctimonious garbage and issuing your hollow statements. History already ran the numbers. Your empire collapsed. Your moral authority went with it. Israel outlived your mandates, your threats, your tantrums, and your lies. And it will keep doing so while Britain fumes on the sidelines, furious that the Jews refused to disappear on schedule.

Subscribe