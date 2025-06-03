You don’t care about Jews. You never did.

You didn’t flinch on October 7th.

You didn’t march when Jewish babies were slaughtered in their cribs.

You didn’t weep for the raped, the mutilated, the kidnapped.

But now you’ve found your voice—because Israel dared to fight back?

You sick, selective, sanctimonious frauds.

Let’s stop playing this dumb game of “blame Hamas, not the people.”

No. We’re way past that.

On October 7th, the people were Hamas.

Thousands of regular Gazans poured into Israel—not militants, not commanders—just your average everyday “civilians,” armed with kitchen knives and Kalashnikovs. They raped women, beheaded Jews, and dragged bodies through the streets like trophies.

Thousands more cheered them on. Spat on hostages. Posed for selfies with corpses. Just like they cheered on 9/11.

Every single hostage freed said the same thing: They were hidden in civilian homes—not bases, not tunnels, not bunkers. In homes. With families upstairs. Kids playing. Parents eating dinner. While a Jew screamed in chains below.

If that doesn’t wake you up, nothing will.

Israel offered millions of dollars for anyone—literally anyone—to give information on a single hostage. You know how many of these “innocents” came forward?

Zero.

Not one.

Not even for cash.

Not even anonymously.

During the Holocaust, Germans—yes, Germans—risked their lives to hide Jews. In Gaza? They couldn’t be bothered to lift a finger.

So don’t talk to me about “humanity.” Gaza failed that test spectacularly.

And you know what else? Hamas had to block their own people from lynching the hostages as they were being returned. You read that right—Hamas was the adult in the room.

That’s how monstrous the average “civilian” in Gaza is.

Let’s tackle the most tired talking point of them all:

“But what about the women and children?”

Here’s the truth the media won’t say: not all women and children are innocent.

You can put a keffiyeh on a toddler and train him to chant “death to Jews” before he can read.

You can raise a daughter to be a suicide bomber.

You can turn a home into a weapons depot and a school into a rocket base.

“Child” doesn’t mean “pure.”

“Woman” doesn’t mean “harmless.”

And “civilian” sure as hell doesn’t mean “innocent.”

And for those moral relativists who keep whining, “But so many civilians are dying!”

Let me ask you: when did war become a public relations contest?

Was WWII immoral because civilians in Dresden died?

Was Hiroshima unjustified?

Was Normandy an act of genocide?

No.

We remember those battles as part of saving the world from evil.

Now replace “Nazis” with “Hamas” and nothing changes—except this time, the Jews are doing the fighting ourselves.

“But Hamas isn’t the Nazis!”

You’re right.

The Nazis had the decency to be ashamed.

Hamas live-streamed the massacre and celebrated it.

“But the Nazis killed six million!”

Yes. And Hamas would gladly do the same if they had the capability. They said it. They meant it. And you better believe it.

Now, maybe—maybe—there’s a Gazan out there who:

Didn’t join the October 7th massacre

Didn’t cheer it

Didn’t hide a hostage

Doesn’t support Hamas

Didn’t try to lynch Jews as they returned

If such a person exists, and they’re killed, that’s tragic.

But it’s not on Israel.

It’s on Hamas.

Because Hamas built their empire on human shields.

Because Hamas is Gaza, and Gaza is Hamas.

Let’s be crystal clear:

This isn’t just about a war.

It’s about civilizational survival.

Either the death cult of Gaza is dismantled—or it comes for the rest of us next.

If you stood by the Allies in WWII, if you believed that evil needed to be annihilated, then shut your mouth and let Israel do what must be done.

And if that bothers you?

Tough.

Because the age of Jewish weakness is over.

You can cry. You can scream. You can march for “Palestine” and chant your genocidal slogans.

But Israel will win.

And your lies will burn with the rubble of every Hamas tunnel.

Never again doesn’t come with asterisks.

And this time, we mean it.