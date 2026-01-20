I am proud to announce the grand opening of the International School of Stupidity. Admissions are open. Standards are closed. Accreditation is pending approval from vibes, hashtags, and a committee of people who once skimmed a thread and now feel spiritually qualified to run the planet.

This is not a university. This is a lifestyle choice. A sanctuary for the aggressively confident and tragically uninformed. A place where facts are optional, feelings are mandatory, and accountability has been permanently mislaid somewhere between a protest sign and a group chat.

Our curriculum is cutting-edge. We teach Advanced Outrage 401 where students learn to scream at strangers without knowing why. Intro to Moral Superiority is a freshman requirement. No prior ethics experience needed. If you have ever said “educate yourself” and then sprinted away from a question, you qualify for a scholarship.

We also offer a robust STEM program. That stands for Screaming, Tweeting, Erasing, and Melting down. Physics is replaced with “My Truth.” Biology has been updated to vibes. Economics is a performance art piece where printing money is brave, debt is imaginary, and consequences are a myth invented by old people who read books.

Our faculty is elite. Professors have no real-world experience but unlimited confidence. Tenure is granted after one viral post or a sufficiently dramatic breakdown on camera. Peer review is replaced with applause. If enough people clap, it becomes true. That’s just science now.

The International School of Stupidity is proudly global. We mock borders but enforce ideological checkpoints. We celebrate diversity of everything except thought. We welcome all cultures as long as they agree with us immediately and forever. Disagreement is violence. Questions are hate. Silence is complicity. Breathing incorrectly is a microaggression.

Our students graduate fluent in contradiction. They will demand free speech while banning words. They will chant for peace while excusing chaos. They will declare the world broken while smashing whatever still works. They will call themselves rebels while repeating the exact same slogans handed down from the same institutions they claim to despise.

The campus is carbon-neutral because we outsourced reality. Our cafeterias serve ethically sourced opinions with a side of performative guilt. Meat is banned. Nuance is extinct. Irony is studied only as a historical artifact from a less fragile civilization.

Graduates of the International School of Stupidity go on to do great things. They become commentators who have never built anything. Activists who have never fixed anything. Leaders who confuse noise for impact and attention for achievement. They will run panels, host conferences, issue statements, and solve absolutely nothing while feeling incredible about it.

And the best part is the alumni network. Once you’re in, you’re in forever. No apologies required. No lessons learned. Just rotate the outrage, update the slogans, and pretend this time the plan will work because the font is different.

So welcome. Enroll. Take pride. The world is on fire, nobody knows why, and the International School of Stupidity is here to make sure we keep pouring gasoline on it while congratulating ourselves for caring.

Diplomas will be mailed. Reality will not.